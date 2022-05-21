John (Jack) E. Cleary Sr.

George Woodrow Harlow Jr., 79, of Marietta, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Tuesday at his home. Memorial service with military honors, 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Visitation, 9 – 11 a.m. Thursday June 9 at the funeral home.
Mary Lou (Cole) Keefer, born December 21, 1946, to William and Dorothy (Gorrell) Cole, departed her earthly home for her mansion in Heaven on May 23, 2022. Memorial service, 1 p.m., Sunday, Shatto Tabernacle Church, 1235 Shatto Road, Ripley, with Pastor Doug Mitchell officiating. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Michael “Mikey” Allan Lightfritz, 41, of Belpre, died May 19, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday May 25, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
Ardath Edwin “Art” Casto, 89, of Paden City, W.Va., formerly of Ripley, passed away May 16, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans with military honors at 8 p.m. Private burial, Webster Cemetery, Fairplain.
Opal Gandee, 77, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Elizabeth Care Center. She was born in Charleston, WV, to the late Obie Columbus and Pearl Margaret Graley Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Carol Kay and her siblings Eddie, Carl, Frankie, Ruby, Marie, Tootsie and Ruth. She was also preceded in death by her husband Thomas Gandee.
Rebecca J. Westerman, 73, of Marietta, died Friday, May 20, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. A private family committal will be held Wednesday at New St. Mary Cemetery.
BELPRE — Belpre Garden Club held its May 9, 2022, meeting at the Belpre Public Library. Three members attended the regional meeting at Shade, Ohio. Discussion about changing meeting time was held. A decision will be made at the June meeting. Six members went on a trip to Norris...
PARKERSBURG — Emerson Elementary and Jefferson Elementary Center students held Field Day activities Tuesday as they wrap up the school year and prepare for summer break. Students and teachers participated in activities and events that included an inflatable obstacle course and dunk tank at Emerson Elementary, and water races and related activities, along with Kona Ice providing treats to students at Jefferson Elementary Center. All Wood County schools will officially release their students for summer break on Tuesday, May 31.
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Veterans Corps will observe Memorial Day in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Poorhouse Cemetery on the main campus of the college. Scott Kirby of the Marine Corps League is the keynote speaker. The event will be streamed...
SUMMERSVILLE — A valued treasure in a family is a quilt, but often the details about who made it and when and where it was made become less clear as time passes. The West Virginia Quilt Documentation project is a way for quilt owners to record details about a quilt for the generations that follow and for quilt researchers.
WEIRTON — Williamstown walked a tightrope leaving its freshman pitcher in the game after he allowed three first-inning runs, but once the Yellowjacket bats delivered Parker Schramm was practically unhittable. In an elimination game for Williamstown on Tuesday, the Yellowjackets defeated Madonna 14-3 in six innings in the second...
ST. MARYS — Half of the Class A state softball tournament field, which begins play at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at South Charleston’s Little Creek Park, is comprised of Little Kanawha Conference programs. Defending LKC and single-A state champion Wahama (26-2) is the favorite and the White Falcons will...
ATHENS, Ohio — A new trail highlighting artistic talents and the flora and fauna of Southeast Ohio will open June 5 in Athens County. An open house for the Mary Beth Art Trail at Gillett Pond will be held from 2-4 p.m. June 5 at the Mary Beth Zak Lohse Preserve located about 2 miles west of Strouds Run State Park on Strouds Run Road east of Athens. While parking is limited, the event will include self-guided tours of the trail, activities, trail snacks and information from the Athens Conservancy.
UP: To members of Parkersburg High School’s robotics team, who became the first state champions in the Secondary Schools Activities Commission’s robotics championship. “They did very well,” said Steve Reiner, PHS robotics program teacher. “The results are evident.” Indeed, the team was described by PHS math teacher and team guide Bobbi Gelpi as “a good group of smart kids.” It is fantastic to see them gain statewide success in a field that could mean not just high school achievement, but fuel their careers as well.
PARKERSBURG — In the last meeting before the end of the school year, the Wood County Board of Education recognized area students who received awards and recognition for their achievements. The list included: i-Ready completion students; the Golden Horseshoe winners; State Science and Engineering Fair winners; the Governor’s STEM...
