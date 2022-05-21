ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belpre, OH

John (Jack) E. Cleary Sr.

By Editorials
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn (Jack) E. Cleary Sr., 79, of Belpre, Ohio, died at the Belpre ER on May 18,...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

George Woodrow Harlow Jr.

George Woodrow Harlow Jr., 79, of Marietta, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Tuesday at his home. Memorial service with military honors, 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Visitation, 9 – 11 a.m. Thursday June 9 at the funeral home.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Barbara Anna Cantwell

Barbara Anna Cantwell, 51, of Walker, W.Va., passed away May 20, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WALKER, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

James Robert Harvey

James Robert Harvey, 32, of Parkersburg, passed away May 23, 2022, at his residence. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Nancy Lee Edgington

Nancy Lee Edgington, 83, of Marietta, OH, passed away May 21, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belpre, OH
Obituaries
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Belpre, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Lou (Cole) Keefer

Mary Lou (Cole) Keefer, born December 21, 1946, to William and Dorothy (Gorrell) Cole, departed her earthly home for her mansion in Heaven on May 23, 2022. Memorial service, 1 p.m., Sunday, Shatto Tabernacle Church, 1235 Shatto Road, Ripley, with Pastor Doug Mitchell officiating. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Michael “Mikey” Allan Lightfritz

Michael “Mikey” Allan Lightfritz, 41, of Belpre, died May 19, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday May 25, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ardath Edwin “Art” Casto

Ardath Edwin “Art” Casto, 89, of Paden City, W.Va., formerly of Ripley, passed away May 16, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans with military honors at 8 p.m. Private burial, Webster Cemetery, Fairplain.
PADEN CITY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dallas Edward “Eddie” Westfall Jr.

Dallas Edward “Eddie” Westfall Jr., 60, of Reedy, passed away May 22, 2022, at his residence. Graveside service, 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Fairview Cemetery near Reedy. Visitation, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home.
REEDY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sheri Lynn Oxley

Sheri Lynn Oxley, 62, of Parkersburg, passed away May 21, 2022, following a short illness. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Opal Gandee

Opal Gandee, 77, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Elizabeth Care Center. She was born in Charleston, WV, to the late Obie Columbus and Pearl Margaret Graley Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Carol Kay and her siblings Eddie, Carl, Frankie, Ruby, Marie, Tootsie and Ruth. She was also preceded in death by her husband Thomas Gandee.
ELIZABETH, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Rebecca J. Westerman

Rebecca J. Westerman, 73, of Marietta, died Friday, May 20, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. A private family committal will be held Wednesday at New St. Mary Cemetery.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

BELPRE — Belpre Garden Club held its May 9, 2022, meeting at the Belpre Public Library. Three members attended the regional meeting at Shade, Ohio. Discussion about changing meeting time was held. A decision will be made at the June meeting. Six members went on a trip to Norris...
BELPRE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leavitt Funeral Home
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gallery: Emerson Elementary and Jefferson Elementary Center Celebrate Field Day

PARKERSBURG — Emerson Elementary and Jefferson Elementary Center students held Field Day activities Tuesday as they wrap up the school year and prepare for summer break. Students and teachers participated in activities and events that included an inflatable obstacle course and dunk tank at Emerson Elementary, and water races and related activities, along with Kona Ice providing treats to students at Jefferson Elementary Center. All Wood County schools will officially release their students for summer break on Tuesday, May 31.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WVU-P Veterans Corps to observe Memorial Day early

PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Veterans Corps will observe Memorial Day in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Poorhouse Cemetery on the main campus of the college. Scott Kirby of the Marine Corps League is the keynote speaker. The event will be streamed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Quilt documentation project event set for June 16-18

SUMMERSVILLE — A valued treasure in a family is a quilt, but often the details about who made it and when and where it was made become less clear as time passes. The West Virginia Quilt Documentation project is a way for quilt owners to record details about a quilt for the generations that follow and for quilt researchers.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown defeats Madonna, 14-3, in regional

WEIRTON — Williamstown walked a tightrope leaving its freshman pitcher in the game after he allowed three first-inning runs, but once the Yellowjacket bats delivered Parker Schramm was practically unhittable. In an elimination game for Williamstown on Tuesday, the Yellowjackets defeated Madonna 14-3 in six innings in the second...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Blue Devils prepared for Petersburg in state tournament

ST. MARYS — Half of the Class A state softball tournament field, which begins play at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at South Charleston’s Little Creek Park, is comprised of Little Kanawha Conference programs. Defending LKC and single-A state champion Wahama (26-2) is the favorite and the White Falcons will...
SAINT MARYS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Beth Art Trail opening in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio — A new trail highlighting artistic talents and the flora and fauna of Southeast Ohio will open June 5 in Athens County. An open house for the Mary Beth Art Trail at Gillett Pond will be held from 2-4 p.m. June 5 at the Mary Beth Zak Lohse Preserve located about 2 miles west of Strouds Run State Park on Strouds Run Road east of Athens. While parking is limited, the event will include self-guided tours of the trail, activities, trail snacks and information from the Athens Conservancy.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

UP: To members of Parkersburg High School’s robotics team, who became the first state champions in the Secondary Schools Activities Commission’s robotics championship. “They did very well,” said Steve Reiner, PHS robotics program teacher. “The results are evident.” Indeed, the team was described by PHS math teacher and team guide Bobbi Gelpi as “a good group of smart kids.” It is fantastic to see them gain statewide success in a field that could mean not just high school achievement, but fuel their careers as well.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Board of Education recognizes local students

PARKERSBURG — In the last meeting before the end of the school year, the Wood County Board of Education recognized area students who received awards and recognition for their achievements. The list included: i-Ready completion students; the Golden Horseshoe winners; State Science and Engineering Fair winners; the Governor’s STEM...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy