SIOUX FALLS – Fourteen former players who had exceptional careers will be inducted into the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2022. Standouts from seven different decades are represented. Graduation years of the inductees range from 1947 to 2004. The 12th annual induction banquet will be Aug. 27 at the Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls. Ticket information will be announced soon at www.sdbbhof.com.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO