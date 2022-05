Monsters to hold three-day mini-camp this week at Choccolocco Park in run up to exhibitions, season opener June 3. Steve Gillispie has never been to the first day of spring training but he has been in on the first meeting of college fall baseball practice and he suspects it’ll be a lot like that Wednesday when his Choccolocco Monsters get together for the first time.

OXFORD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO