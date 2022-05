AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Monday, May 23, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will launch its annual "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign. TxDOT says "Click It or Ticket" has helped save 6,972 lives, prevent 120,000 serious injuries and save $26.3 billion in related economic costs over the past two decades.

ELGIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO