Love Vulcan Park and Museum and want it and the ‘Big Guy’ that stands proudly above Birmingham to be around for years to come? Then register now for the free STAND WITH VULCAN car tag! Read on to find out why your participation matters, how to claim your tag and more. (Psst! You’ll also get an inside scoop on Vulcan’s 118th Birthday Bash coming up on June 5!)

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO