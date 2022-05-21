ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland, Oregon weekly real estate update

By Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled major statistics for the Portland, OR metro...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

Rewards for staying off meth work, and now Oregon is poised to pay for them

Your browser does not support the audio element. For most of her adult life, Crystal Johnson was, as she puts it, a minivan-driving soccer mom. A life-long resident of Newport, the affable 49-year-old thought the meth addiction she battled in her early 20s was behind her. But when the youngest of her four children was in high school, a family crisis sent her reeling. Knowing meth would take the pain away, she dove back in.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Women win: Oregon as a trendsetter for other states

Liberal, conservative, Democrat, Republican: in the May primary, women shined in local, regional and statewide races. Oregon voters are poised to elect a woman to succeed another woman as governor — a rarity in the United States — as a result of the May 17 primary. Voters also put women in position to win four of Oregon's six seats in the U.S. House, including the newly created 6th District that winds from Portland suburbs into the mid-Willamette Valley. One of those races could pit a Democratic woman against a Republican woman, although the vote count is incomplete in the Democratic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Real Estate
Portland, OR
Government
kptv.com

Oregon marijuana exporter sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

Portland, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Oregon resident was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Monday for illegally exporting marijuana to Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Dante Baldocchi, 30, currently a resident of California, bought marijuana in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zerodown Com
Oregon City News

Opinion: Developer seeks to steal Oregon City neighbors' access

Sharon Neish: The version of the Park Place concept being proposed has no acquired southern exit, no permanent northern exit.Icon Construction's proposed Oregon City Crossing housing project is confusing at best, and at worse, fails to answer critical 10,000-foot-level questions. Attempting to understand their version of the Park Place Concept Plan, I have been attending Icon Construction and AKS Engineering's planning meetings, where they have repeatedly avoided serious issues with the proposed project. So, I called the Clackamas County Planning Department for advice on how to fight this project. My husband and I live on Edenwild Lane and love...
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thatoregonlife.com

This Oregon Coast Aerial Challenge Course Features a 40-foot Freefall

This strange wooden structure, resembling a cross between a giant birdhouse and a colossal baby mobile, is High Life Adventure Park’s Aerial Challenge Course, located in Seaside Oregon. The course is part of a trend of elevated obstacle courses meant to test participants’ strength and balance, forcing them to complete a series of athletic challenges, while simulating the fear of falling.
SEASIDE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro features a historic first

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro kicked off Friday with a historic first — the air show features all female pilots. Throughout the weekend, people will see all sorts of high-flying aerobatics, like loops, rolls and hammerheads. Organizers hope the show will inspire more young girls to get into flying.
HILLSBORO, OR
kbnd.com

Hay Shortage Could Have Serious Consequences

WALLOWA COUNTY, OR -- A widespread hay shortage is impacting farmers and ranchers across the west. Todd Nash is the President of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and a Wallowa County cattle rancher. He says there are a number of factors impacting Oregon growers; most notably, ongoing drought. "There’s a few isolated areas that have gotten substantial rain," Nash tells KBND News, "But irrigation water, for example in the Klamath Basin, has been reduced. In Jefferson County, they’re seeing their reduction of water allotment reduced by up to 90%, in some cases." He says, "You don’t have water, you don’t grow crops."
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Health Workers’ Fears in Old Town

For more than a year, several square blocks of sidewalks in Portland’s Old Town have been filled with homeless tent encampments. The epicenter of these camps were the blocks surrounding the Gladys McCoy Health Department Headquarters. Last week, WW obtained internal Multnomah County documents showing a security consultant had identified the camps as a significant threat to health workers in the building (“Breakdown,” May 11). Workers at several county clinics told officials they feared for their safety—one even considered wearing a bulletproof vest to work. Two days after WW’s report, city workers swept camps near the McCoy Building. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Wavy jet stream parks ridge with warmer air mass in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let the warmer side of May treat you with another pleasant weekend. This is going to be the second back-to-back 70 degree or more weekend this May. There hasn’t been much warmth this spring, but we now have had two weekends in a row with some of our warmest temperatures this year. We are going to return to the 70s again Sunday, with highs in Portland, nearing the mid 70s. It will be a nice morning with blue sky and a calm wind. The afternoon will bring in more clouds, but we will refrain from the rain. The warmest part of the day should be in the late afternoon and early evening.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy