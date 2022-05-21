Portland, Oregon weekly real estate update

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let the warmer side of May treat you with another pleasant weekend. This is going to be the second back-to-back 70 degree or more weekend this May. There hasn’t been much warmth this spring, but we now have had two weekends in a row with some of our warmest temperatures this year. We are going to return to the 70s again Sunday, with highs in Portland, nearing the mid 70s. It will be a nice morning with blue sky and a calm wind. The afternoon will bring in more clouds, but we will refrain from the rain. The warmest part of the day should be in the late afternoon and early evening.

