Even though many large construction firms manage internal R&D units, more than a third of employees say they’re reluctant to adopt new technology. “This is a structural problem of the industry, as there are fairly low margins and everything is project-based,” said Heinrich Gröller, a partner at Speedinvest. “It is difficult to find a project manager who is willing to take the risk to implement bleeding-edge tech on their project.”

