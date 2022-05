WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating after a resident of Waukesha received a suspicious package in the mail containing a white powdery substance. According to the Waukesha Police Department, just before 4 p.m. Monday, May 23, the resident who received the package was driving to the police station to request some assistance but when they observed members of the Waukesha Fire Department in the City Hall parking lot, they stopped to inquire about it there.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO