Eagles’ Coleman, Fulton qualify for NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Former James Madison defensive end Bryce Carter has signed a contract with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the Canadian Football League. Carter, a Steelton, Pennsylvania native, spent one season at JMU as he transferred from Towson and he started 13 games this past season. He was named a Second Team FCS All-American by Stats Perform, AFCA and the Associated Press while earning First Team honors from Phil Steele. The First Team All-CAA and VaSID All-State pick had 54 tackles (28 solo) with 22.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one recovery.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO