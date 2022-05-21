ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, OH

Eagles’ Coleman, Fulton qualify for NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

969wsig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Bridgewater College track & field student-athletes have qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field National Championships as Adalia Coleman...

969wsig.com

Comments / 0

Related
969wsig.com

Three Dukes earn All-American honors from Inside Lacrosse

Three James Madison lacrosse student-athletes earned All-American recognition from Inside Lacrosse on Monday. Mairead Durkin was named a Third Team All-American, while Isabella Peterson and Molly Dougherty were each named Honorable Mention. Durkin, the 2022 CAA Defensive Player of the Year, was instrumental on the JMU defense, leading the team...
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

Flamini named Bridgewater Women’s Basketball Coach

Bridgewater College announced the hiring of former ODAC Coach of the Year and WBCA Region Coach of the Year Stephanie Flamini as the Eagles’ new women’s basketball head coach. She is the eighth head coach in the program’s history. Flamini comes to BC after serving as the...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
969wsig.com

Former JMU DE Carter signs with Ottawa in the CFL

Former James Madison defensive end Bryce Carter has signed a contract with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the Canadian Football League. Carter, a Steelton, Pennsylvania native, spent one season at JMU as he transferred from Towson and he started 13 games this past season. He was named a Second Team FCS All-American by Stats Perform, AFCA and the Associated Press while earning First Team honors from Phil Steele. The First Team All-CAA and VaSID All-State pick had 54 tackles (28 solo) with 22.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one recovery.
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

Former Broadway Councilman passes

BROADWAY, Va. – The Town of Broadway is mourning the passing of a former councilman. A Facebook post this morning read “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Fred Olson’s passing.”. Olson was a Wheeling, West Virginia native but moved to the valley...
BROADWAY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Geneva, OH
Sports
City
Geneva, OH
City
Fulton, OH
969wsig.com

Harrisonburg Rollover Crash Involved Juveniles

HARRISONBURG, Va – Three youngsters are lucky to be alive following a crash Tuesday morning in Harrisonburg. Captain Jason Kidd with Harrisonburg Police reports that at around 7:30, a Camaro was traveling southbound in the 100 block of Waterman Drive when it lost control and left the roadway. The...
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

State Police investigating fatal Augusta County crash

Waynesboro, Va. – A fatal crash this morning in Augusta County remains under investigation. Just after eight this morning, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash. Spokeswoman Corinne Geller says a vehicle traveling east on I-64 ran off the interstate near Exit 94 for US Route 340 at the City of Waynesboro and Augusta County line.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
969wsig.com

Another Date Set for Murder Trial of Edinburg Man

WOODSTOCK, Va – Another jury trial for the Edinburg man accused in the stabbing death of a former Shenandoah County supervisor has been set. A nine day trial for 58-year old David Knott had been set to kick off Monday, but court records indicate the courts have pushed that out to a ten-day trial beginning November 28th.
EDINBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Fulton
969wsig.com

State Policed Seeking Public’s Help with Identifying Check Fraud Suspect

HARRISONBURG, Va – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying and locating a woman wanted for defrauding banks in Charlottesville, Augusta County and Harrisonburg. On Feb. 4, 2022, the woman walked into four separate United Bank...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy