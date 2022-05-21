ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Fishers ABC Construction signing event packs house

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
readthereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the consortium of ABC Member Business and ABC of Indiana/Kentucky support, ABC Commercial Construction Prep Academy, 11837 Technology Lane, Fishers, had a successful hiring event on March 22. To celebrate and...

readthereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
readthereporter.com

Synergize gets active with ATI for May monthly meetup

Synergize gets active with ATI for May monthly meetup. On May 19, Synergize members flocked to The Studio Theater in Carmel for their monthly 4:30 Meetup event. The meetup benefitted Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) and included a live performance of Working: The Musical. Synergize is a Carmel-based professional community...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel cuts ribbon today on Midtown Plaza AED station

Today at 1 p.m., the City of Carmel, the Carmel Fire Department and Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation will cut the ribbon on a new automated external defibrillator (AED) station. An AED is used to help those experiencing cardiac arrest; this will be the first of many to come to...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Candidate speed-dating gives delegates pre-convention insight

On Saturday, the Hamilton County Republican Women (HCRW) welcomed candidates for state treasurer, auditor, and secretary of state to a political “speed-dating” style event. Each candidate had two minutes with individual groups of Republican State Convention delegates to explain why they should be on the ballot. After that, each candidate answered questions from HCRW and then had a Q&A with attendees. The delegates’ job at the convention is to nominate one candidate for each office to run in the November election. The event was held at the Fall Creek Township Office, 11595 Brooks School Road, Fishers.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishers, IN
Fishers, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
readthereporter.com

Celebrate opening of Hobbs Station at Forest Park Depot

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience with Nickel Plate Express. Join a once-in-a-lifetime train experience as the Nickel Plate Express (NPX) celebrates on June 11 the grand opening of the Hobbs Station at Forest Park Depot. Special 45-minute celebratory NPX train rides will depart at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the special event are only $25 per person, and the first 200 ticketed passengers will receive a commemorative Hobbs Station lapel pin.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Young Kokomo Entrepreneur Making A Difference Globally

Wylen Ford of Kokomo has developed the “Straw Washer”. Kevin Keith with WILO had a chance to set down with him recently for a phone interview. He has a Kickstarter campaign coming up June 14th. This 21 year old is hoping to change the world. Check out the YouTube link below and listen to his interview with Kevin below:
KOKOMO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Construction Industry#Abc Commercial#Abc Construction#Osha
Current Publishing

Eiteljorg family’s former Carmel home for sale

The Eiteljorg property in Carmel at 9950 Spring Mill Rd. has been listed for sale by Carmel real estate consultant Carrie Holle. The cost: $1.65 million. Businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg, who founded the Eiteljorg Museum featuring western and Native American art, previously lived in the home, which was occupied by his family from the 1950s through 2016.
CARMEL, IN
WLWT 5

Dog at Indiana shelter who watched as visitors go by gets adopted

FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

6-story project planned for downtown Carmel bothers neighbor

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Charlie Demler says he is the most impacted by a $133 million project planned in Carmel. “I’m screwed, to put it bluntly. I’m screwed,” Demler said. He has lived on Emerson Road in Carmel since 1980. He says the $133 million project...
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
ballstatedailynews.com

First Annual Bluesfest comes to Ball State University

Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana is set to play host to the First Annual Bluesfest, a show presented by C&B Entertainment Production LLC. This show takes place May 28 at 7 p.m., and doors open 6 p.m. The show will be hosted by comedian Small Fire and features Avail Hollywood,...
MUNCIE, IN
readthereporter.com

Beef & Boards buffet brings the magic, music

Over the last several years, I have really become a foodie. We are lucky that Hamilton County is now home to many different restaurant concepts and types of cuisines. I would be delighted if you would join me at local establishments for “Dining with Denise.” Cheers!. Bring the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Fall Creek Twp. needs brown bags for food pantry

The Fall Creek Township Food Pantry is in need of brown paper grocery sacks. These work the best for filling up pantry orders. The donation box is located inside the pantry’s lobby area and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The pantry is located at the Fall Creek Township Office, 11595 Brooks School Road, Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

CDC recommends one-third of Americans mask up again

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For months, Americans have enjoyed the freedom of a fabric-free face. Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing its tune and urging one-third of the population to mask up once again. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Meet with Noblesville School Board candidates

Noblesville United will play host to a school board candidate forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at Forest Park Inn, 701 Cicero Road, Noblesville. Board candidates Melba Kiser and Misty Ray will be present to meet with voters and take hard questions.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals to Look Forward to this Summer

Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Hot Air Balloon Festivals are family-friendly events that often have something everyone will enjoy. Watch as a kaleidoscope of colors takes over the sky at these Indiana Hot Air Balloon festivals. 2022 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals:. Hendricks County Rib-Fest...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy