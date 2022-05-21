Fishers ABC Construction signing event packs house

On Saturday, the Hamilton County Republican Women (HCRW) welcomed candidates for state treasurer, auditor, and secretary of state to a political “speed-dating” style event. Each candidate had two minutes with individual groups of Republican State Convention delegates to explain why they should be on the ballot. After that, each candidate answered questions from HCRW and then had a Q&A with attendees. The delegates’ job at the convention is to nominate one candidate for each office to run in the November election. The event was held at the Fall Creek Township Office, 11595 Brooks School Road, Fishers.

