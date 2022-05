The Town of Arcadia held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for the newly renamed Mitchell Lee Park, 200 W. Howard Ave. The park is named after Mitchell Lee Russell to honor him for his impact and influence upon several generations of local youth as a softball coach, his dedication and efforts as a former Town Marshal, as well as being an active member of the Arcadia Town Council before his passing in 2021. New installations have brought the park up to date with brand new playground equipment, including a zip line, as well as many other updates including removal of old fencing and new signage.

ARCADIA, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO