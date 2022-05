West Orange-Stark High School Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Joanna Arthur is proud to announce her son’s graduation, Joshua Arthur, from West Orange-Stark High School. Joshua is the Valedictorian for the class of 2022 and plans to attend Lamar University and major in Computer Science. Joshua has been very involved in many UIL activities during his high school career. He has participated in number sense, general math, and calculator. He is also a member of the National Honor Society. Ever since he was a young boy, he has been interested in computers. His grandfather was the one who introduced him to the world of technology, and for that, he is thankful. He has shaped who he is, and he would not be the same person without him. After college, he hopes to help the world by doing something he loves.

WEST ORANGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO