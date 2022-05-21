ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why you Need to Hire a CTO-as-a-service Company

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, we will focus on our CTO as a Service Podcast. The podcast is about the importance of CTO in IT companies. Today, the high-tech market is developing exponentially, which attracts a lot of investment, and has begun to cause some problems. One of the most critical problems now...

5 Financial Lessons Learned While Launching a Startup

A common statistic about startups is that about 40 percent fail because they run out of cash or can't raise enough funding. When you look at that number in the context of other statistics, such as the fact that about 90 percent of all startups fail, and 70 percent fail within five years, the landscape seems bleak.
Cyber Security: A Guide on Choosing a Reliable Service

Cyber security is a trending topic around the globe and protecting user data has become a cornerstone of good business practice. There are many cyber security service providers in the market but choosing the best option could be a tricky task as there is much to consider. This blog will...
Adobe’s Kakul Srivastava Named New CEO of Splice (EXCLUSIVE)

Splice, the online music marketplace for rights-cleared sounds and beats, has hired Adobe’s Kakul Srivastava as its new CEO. Founder and CEO Steve Martocci will transition to executive chairman and chief strategy officer. Srivastava arrives from Adobe, where she oversaw and led the company’s $9 billion Creative Cloud business...
Informatica World 2022 Showcases Global Customer Adoption of the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC)

Customers Volvo, Pepsi, ADT, Telus and FreddieMac to share Cloud Modernization success with IDMC at Informatica's annual customer conference. Informatica deepens partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Snowflake and Databricks to accelerate cloud migrations with IDMC. IDMC powered by Informatica's AI engine, CLAIRE processes 32 trillion transactions per month on...
Roblox hires former Zynga CTO to build out its developer team

Nick Tornow is joining the company as VP of Engineering for its developer team, leaving his former post as Twitter Platform Lead. Tornow also spent a decade at Zynga and served as the company’s CTO from 2013 to 2018. At Twitter, Tornow oversaw the company’s tech stack, boosting the...
Can blockchain offer the solution to crowdfunding?

Over 45% of all crowdfunding campaigns fail to reach their funding goal with 9% failing to deliver rewards to backers. Crowdfunding is a popular method for startups to raise funds for new products. However, almost 10% of all crowdfunding projects fail to deliver rewards to their backers. Even though the...
Onboard New Developers with Better Coding Practices

The software industry has one of the highest turnover rates globally, 10-15% on average in past years. Thanks to organic growth or fundraising, several digital companies significantly increase their teams every month. In that context, developers leaving or joining a team happens regularly, and the onboarding process of software engineers...
Going Digital Is The Only Way To Move Forward In Business, As Per Brian McCauley

Frank Herbert, a national bestselling sci-fi author, and forward-thinker, once said, “Technology is both a tool for helping humans and for destroying them. This is the paradox of our times. The first wave — the dawn of the Internet in the '90s — created digital consumers expectant of personal and custom-made interactions. This consequently drove the second wave of digital transformation and businesses were compelled to reject the old ways of collecting and storing information on paper and shift to new digital systems. Those who didn't adapt simply vanished. If we just take a look at the lists of Fortune...
Crane Venture Partners supports open source developers with an itch to scratch

Starting any business isn't easy. Starting an open-source business adds another level of complexity to the task. Even in a world that runs on open source, some banks and investors still have trouble wrapping their minds around the idea that open source and a viable business can go hand-in-hand. And then there's Crane Venture Partners (CVP), a venture capitalist (VC) that are all about open-source-based businesses.
VMware vCenter Converter Alternatives for V2V?

The V2V (Virtual-to-Virtual) migration is something users must go through in order to start the VMware journey. In February this year, VMware vCenter Converter announced that this product will be no longer available for download. Vinchin Backup & Recovery is an all-in-one virtual machine backup solution with Cross-platform Recovery feature available. It can be used as a data protection and V2M migration tool at once without switching between separated consoles for different operational purposes.
A JavaScript API Client Can Be a SaaS Product. Find Out How.

An API (application programming interface) is not just a wrapper; it’s a separate, light-weight application that enables developers to interact with a full-featured software platform. A product-based API client should provide exhaustive and easy access to all features of the application it serves. An API design also tries to limit the amount of boilerplate code needed to instantiate, use, or parameterize an API method. The best API design is a small code size and low or no dependencies.
How to become a software engineer: A complete guide

If you have a passion for computers and coding, perhaps you've wondered how to become a software engineer. The BLS reports that software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers positions will see 22% employment growth from 2020-30. Even more good news: This high-responsibility role is more attainable than you may...
Non-Linear Competition In A Tech-Driven Business World

Wall Street's built-in disincentives trying to stiff competition – in the short-term – actually create whole new markets in the long term. In this case, intelligent people move to new industries to prevent legal issues. New industries that might seem unrelated might swallow old industries in long-term. Take the case of Tesla, entering into the insurance business, for now, it’s part of the service business, but you’re not sure how much it generates for the company. Amazon left everyone flabbergasted, when it showed its AWS numbers, in 2016.
Uncover Some of the Best Practices For Secret Management

Certificates to function, but storing and accessing these resources can leave developers vulnerable to security risks. In this article, you will learn about the challenges of secret management as well as some of the best practices for managing, storing, and reading secrets in web applications. What Are Secrets? Secrets are digital credentials used for authentication and authorization. They manage access rights at both the human-to-application and application-to-application levels.
Top 5 Platforms to Launch an NFT Collection for Digital Content Creators

No-code platforms are built with the sole aim of enabling anyone to easily generate and sell their NFTs. Creators with zero to little coding experience can leverage any of these platforms to build an NFT collection. NFT royalties could provide a continuous stream of income to such creators. The entire process to launch an NFT takes place in these 3 easy steps: Generate the art or collection and upload metadata to IPFS. A smart contract is a set of codes that self-executes when triggered by transactions from an external account.
Behavioral Analytics: The Foundation of Targeted Marketing and Predictive Analytics

Customer behavior analysis refers to a detailed investigation of how different customers engage with your business setting. This is done through qualitative and quantitative analysis to get more information about every step that customers make in business. The more you understand your customers, the more you increase your chances of emerging a winner. By understanding how your customers behave, you can easily tailor your products and services to suit their needs. This analysis aids in segmenting your customers and optimizing your operations depending on the customers' behavior. The impact of this analysis model is universal to any business across the industries.
Epson and Kornit Showcase Digital Printing’s Potential

Click here to read the full article. Epson launched a direct-to-fabric printer for North America while Kornit Fashion Week London showed apparel and home décor applications. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalKornit Fashion Week Showcases New Polyester Printing TechFashion's Digital Transformation Could Usher in Era of On-Demand ProductionNaot Shows Waste-Based Sandals at Kornit Fashion WeekBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Decentralized Storage Networks — An Explainer

A decentralized storage network is a p2p network of computers cooperating to provide storage capacity. DSNs aim to solve challenges inherent with traditional cloud storage and they are the foundation on which the future web #web3 is being built. DSNs are facilitating an iteration of the web that is more secure, persistent, open and robust. This new iteration, #web 3.0, fosters the sharing of computing, information and economical resources. DSNs that will thrive and gain popularity are those that provide resilient, highly available storage rewarding to storage providers and end users. There would be more need for predictable costs of storage in DSNs and we would probably witness more adoption of stable crypto-currencies in these networks. In the next few years, there would be more projects that abstract away the technicalities from users, such that DSN solutions feel as seamless as the popular cloud storage of today.
Executive coaching is no longer just for the executives

Executive coaching has long been a quiet force behind leaders in the tech industry, but that premium benefit, often only offered to the top executives, is changing. A new wave of executive coaching services are hitting the market aimed at workers who would have traditionally been excluded from access. Tech...
