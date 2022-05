INDIANAPOLIS — Kimmie Bridges, the owner of Milk Honey Collection, started her business of reselling high end designer bags when she discovered how costly they can be when shopping for one herself. After months of learning how to authenticate designer bags, Kimmie started her resale business that is giving bags a second life. Milk Honey Collection is based in Indy but has customers all over the world.

