Win 2 tickets to see Summer Walker!

How much do your kids understand about where their food comes from? Have you ever visited a pick-your-own fruit or veggie farm or bought fresh produce straight from the farmers themselves at your local farmers market? No worries if you silently answered with an “um…?” First thing’s first, you need to know where to look! If it’s been a minute since you’ve visited any of Dallas-Forth Worth’s farmers markets—or you’re just looking for a different one to check out—take a look through our roundup of 19 farmers markets for fresh and local foods, artisan-made goods, treats, freshly cut flowers and truckloads more.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO