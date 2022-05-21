ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Win 2 tickets to see Summer Walker!

Dallas Observer
Enter below for the chance to win 2 lawn...

Dallas Observer

Tears For Fears Delight With More Than Old Hits During Near Rained-Out Concert in Irving

As thundering storms swept through North Texas Tuesday evening, fans braved soaking streets and sidewalks to see Tears For Fears — in all their ’80s synth-pop glory — perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. But under all the usual, polished hits was a stunning display of pride, that of a 40-year-old band showing off its latest work, and the combination of old and new flowed perfectly and effortlessly throughout the night.
IRVING, TX
Dallas Observer

Jack White Brings Blistering Rock to Irving

It took four songs before Jack White got the reaction he sought. After playing the first three songs off his fourth studio album, Fear of the Dawn, in sequence to kick off his Monday night concert at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory — “Taking Me Back,” the title track and “The White Raven,” a stretch during which White exhorted the near-capacity crowd to clap along — he struck the opening chords of “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground,” and the venue erupted.
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Big Dance: A Hometown Salute To Charlie Pride

Grab your cowboy boots and get ready to boogie because Dallas Black Dance Theatre is closing its 45th anniversary season with The Big Dance: A Hometown Salute To Charlie Pride on Saturday, June 4, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The event will be an unforgettable night of country...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Will Get a Chance To See Banksy Art in Person With Banksyland Exhibition

Throughout history, art has produced a great wealth of puzzling mysteries, and one of the biggest enigmas of the modern era is no doubt the identity of street artist Banksy. Now Dallas will get a chance to try to figure it out (best of luck) through an up-close look at the artist's work when an exhibition lands in town this summer.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Memorial Day Weekend

Hotel Pool Parties, Klyde Warren Movie Nights, and More Summer Fun. From music festivals to hotel pool parties, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Memorial Day Weekend. So What?! Music Festival. Returning to DFW for the first time since 2017, this three-day music festival will take...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Bishop Cider Buys Wild Acre and Legal Draft, Brings Grant Wood of Revolver Back

Bishop Cider is expanding operations in multiple arenas. According to a press release from May 23, the Dallas-based cidery has acquired Wild Acre Brewing in Fort Worth, Legal Draft Beer Co. in Arlington and has secured several other properties across North Texas. Bishop Cider was founded in the Bishop Arts...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

End the month with a big taste of Texas this week, from a grocery store festival spotlighting Lone Star State products to a Sunday afternoon barbecue party. Also on the list is a bourbon pairing dinner, a dog-friendly sip-and-shop, and a vegan tour of Dallas. Don’t miss the grand opening of a new sweet treat destination that proves syrup isn’t the only way to top waffles.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Louie's: Yet Another Take On Tavern-Style Chicago Thin Crust Pizza

In the (hopefully) never-ending quest to find good tavern-style Chicago thin crust pizza in North Texas, we turn to Louie’s, a Dallas institution that according to word-of-mouth and various social media outlets purportedly serves up the best thin crust pizza in the area. Consider this a companion piece and update to our recent exploration of this style of Chicago pizza. And who know? One day perhaps Rosati's will be added to this ever-growing sampling of local thin-crust offerings.
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Breakfast Brother's

Breakfast Brother’s a place to enjoy some comfort food with flavors that make your mouth water. This soul food cuisine spot is located in Arlington, Tx. Plus, have a signature seasoning you can purchase at the restaurant. Owners Rickey Booker and Jonathan Biley Smith are two brothers with a passion for sharing their soul food creations. For more information, go to https://www.breakfastbrothers.com/menus/.
ARLINGTON, TX
DFWChild

20 Family-Friendly Farmers Markets in Dallas-Fort Worth

How much do your kids understand about where their food comes from? Have you ever visited a pick-your-own fruit or veggie farm or bought fresh produce straight from the farmers themselves at your local farmers market? No worries if you silently answered with an “um…?” First thing’s first, you need to know where to look! If it’s been a minute since you’ve visited any of Dallas-Forth Worth’s farmers markets—or you’re just looking for a different one to check out—take a look through our roundup of 19 farmers markets for fresh and local foods, artisan-made goods, treats, freshly cut flowers and truckloads more.
DALLAS, TX
socialwhirl.com

June 24: All you Can Eataly!

Back By Popular Demand: Eataly Dallas Celebrates Summer with Its Second Storewide Party. “All You Can Eataly” invites Dallasites to kick off the summer in style with an all-access Italian experience. On June 24, Eataly Dallas will host its second installment of All You Can Eataly, the immersive Italian...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

5 Dallas date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Picnic at White Rock LakePack a DIY cheese board and head to the best lake in North Texas. Enjoy waterfront views and people-watching as you dine on your romantic spread.Best for: Couples who need a relaxing break from the daily grind.Cost: FreeMore: Beat the heat with these Airbnbs at White Rock Lake. 2. Tour the Dallas Museum of ArtPeruse the museum's collection, which...
CBS DFW

A small peek at Lake Dallas' tiny home village

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The price of gas, groceries and rent are all going up with inflation levels at the highest they've been in decades. Some people are looking at cutting costs and downsizing their lifestyles. Nestled in Lake Dallas is a tiny home village of 13 houses of all different shapes and sizes. "People do like the idea of tiny home living and they like tiny home living inside a city limits where they can have all the amenities," said real estate developer, Terry Lantrip. What started as an idea for Lantrip became a hot commodity, especially right now. "I don't answer my phone anymore,...
LAKE DALLAS, TX

