ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

6A BASEBALL: Sickles fights back but falls in state semis

By ERIC HORCHY Tampa Beacon Editor
tampabeacon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIREBIRDS 5 GRYPHONS 4 (9 Inn.) FORT MYERS – Things were starting to look bleak for Sickles heading into the sixth inning trailing Doral Academy 4-0 in Friday’s Class 6A state semifinal. Gryphons batters couldn’t quite figure out Firebirds pitcher Jake Gorelick. “The starter was giving...

www.tampabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
tampabeacon.com

3A BASEBALL: Berkeley Prep blanks The Villages, title next

FORT MYERS – JT Quinn didn’t have his ‘A’ stuff Tuesday morning at Hammond Stadium. What’s it look like when the high-end Division I recruit and MLB Draft prospect isn’t totally on? Turns out, not too bad. Quinn battled through control issues and tossed...
THE VILLAGES, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Restoring Ross at Florida’s oldest club

Belleair Country Club, the oldest golf club in Florida and a layout so nice, Donald Ross designed it twice, has undertaken a massive restoration of its historic West Course. The architects at Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design broke ground on the project in March, with plans to reopen all 18 holes by mid-November 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

7 Foot Gator Wreaks Havoc In Riverview

7 Foot gator wreaks havoc in Riverview. Check out the video and the lady saying at the end, “nothing says Florida girl like that.” LOL. She returned home to find the Gator “busted, broken, and completely moved…” her entire front porch according to the woman. It was all caught on camera on the doorstep.
RIVERVIEW, FL
995qyk.com

The 4th Most Popular Place To Live In The U.S. Is Here In Tampa Bay

Zillow has released their ranking of the most popular place to buy a house in the United States. The 4th most popular place on the list happens to be right here in Tampa Bay. Westchase came in 4th on the list and the only Florida market on their list. Zillow reported the average Westchase house is worth $537,668, and prices have gone up nearly 10% in the first three months of 2022.
WESTCHASE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: 3rd drowning linked to Jacksonville commercial diving school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a 21-year-old man who died while on a dive trip is suing a Jacksonville-based commercial diving school. Isaiah Johnson, from Tampa, had just graduated from CDA Technical Institute in August. He drowned on a graduation celebration trip in September. The News4JAX I-TEAM has...
Bay News 9

McDonald’s workers plan strike throughout Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – McDonald’s workers in three Florida cities are planning to walk off the job on Monday, joining a nationwide wave of strikes at fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s workers are striking at three locations in Florida. Workers will go on strike at 10:45 a.m. at the location...
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Sting – An Englishman at the Seminole Tampa Hard Rock

Sting is one of the most recognized musicians in the world! Starting out with The Police in 1977 and then having his own incredible solo career, he has sold a zillion records and has created some of the most famous songs of any era. Not surprisingly, he sold out the Seminole Tampa Hard & Hotel Event Center, many of the crowd being die-hard Police fans! The energy was at a fever pitch for the show that opened with the Police tune “Message In A Bottle,” which was followed by this writer’s favorite, “An Englishman in New York,” with harmonica played by Shane Sage. The band was at the top, but that is how Sting rolls! He always has a great band, starting with his tenure in The Police. I saw the “Dream of the Blue Turtles” tour in 1985 at USF Sundome, his first solo album after leaving the Police and the band was stellar. Sting’s current band includes Dominic Miller on guitar, Rufus Miller, guitar, Josh Freese banging the drums, Kevon Webster, keyboards, Shane Sage, harmonica, Melissa Musique is a backup vocalist, along with Gene Noble, who takes a turn with Sting on “Shape of My Heart.”
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semis#Game One#Doral Academy 4 0#Gryphons
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Anglers having success landing snook, snapper

Capt. George Hastick (727-525-1005): Capt. George reports he’s finding all the snook he wants in Tampa Bay. He’s been working between downtown St. Pete north to the Howard Frankland Bridge along the Pinellas side of the bay. The fish are in the shade of mangroves when the water is high, moving out only when the tide drops. Live sardines have been a good bait. His anglers have taken fish to 33 inches, though most fish are between 20 and 26 inches. He’s been chumming with live sardines to get the bite going. The redfish are on both sides of the bay in the same region. They are scattered and running in small pods down to pairs, with undersized and slot fish the norm over the past week. Live sardines are working, though cut pinfish is what the reds want some days.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
995qyk.com

Maine Man Catches Prehistoric Fish Off Florida Coast

Talk about a whale of a tale! A Maine man on vacation catches a prehistoric fish off the coast of Florida!. Michael Treworgy was on vacation in the Sunshine State when he and his father went fishing for tarpon off Marco Island. Initially things weren’t going well. “The day started off really bad,” Treworgy explained. “Every bait we put in the water, we couldn’t even get into position before losing it to small sharpnose sharks.”
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ruskin (Florida)

Ruskin is a small city on Florida’s west coast, just outside of Tampa. The sunshine state is known for having great beaches, nature parks, wildlife and attractions, and you’ll find them all in and around the city of Ruskin. Do you have a taste for adventure and want...
RUSKIN, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy