The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts

Saline, MI

 4 days ago

Nancy Martin, Teacher, Mom and Social Worker, Loved Helping...

Saline Board of Ed Approves Scope of $180 Million Bond Proposal

The Saline Board of Education is one step closer to presenting a $180 million bond proposal to the voters of the school district in November. The board voted unanimously to okay a motion that approved the general scope of the project and a millage renewal that extends an expiring levy while reducing it by .5 mills.
SALINE, MI
Strangles Cases Confirmed in 3 States

Animal health officials reported the disease in Florida, Michigan, and Ohio. On May 18 the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported two Kent County, Michigan, Thoroughbreds—a 14-year-old gelding and a 4-year-old mare, with clinical signs starting March 28 and April 29, respectively—tested positive for strangles on May 11. Both horses, which live on the same premises, presented with nasal discharge, the gelding developed a fever, and the mare had enlarged lymph nodes. Another four horses are suspected to be infected. These horses’ vaccination status is unknown, and they are recovering in voluntary quarantine.
KENT COUNTY, MI
7 Recent Southeast Michigan Restaurant Openings to Know

So many openings, so little time. That’s why Eater Detroit keeps track of them here at the Opening Report. Know of a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, or bakery that should be added to this list? Send the details to detroit@eater.com. May 2022. DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A restaurant with the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washtenaw County's Foster Grandparent Program Recruiting Individuals 55 and Older

Washtenaw County’s Foster Grandparent Program is currently recruiting income-eligible individuals, ages 55 years or older, for a rewarding opportunity to provide educational support and mentorship to youth in local schools, daycare settings, Head Start Programs, and other youth facilities throughout the county. Volunteers receive a financial stipend, training, and professional development to better understand the needs of youth that they work with.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Captain Michael Brown withdraws from Michigan Governors Race

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Captain Michael Brown, the Michigan State Police captain making a run for the governor's office, has announced his withdrawal from the gubernatorial race. “It appears that after my campaign’s signature-gathering was complete, individuals independently contracted for a portion of our signature gathering and validation jumped onto...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hundreds without power in Mason outage

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of southern Mason lost power Tuesday afternoon, leaving hundreds of Consumer’s Energy customers in the dark. The first reports came in at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to Consumer’s Energy. In total, 595 people are without power in Mason. The energy company says...
MASON, MI
Memorial Day weekend weather: Early look shows Michigan may start to cook

There seems to be a general consensus from the weather model data that says summery weather advances to Michigan as the upcoming Memorial Day weekend progresses. A storm system with ample precipitation will be moving out of Michigan by sunrise Saturday. This should leave Michigan with a mostly dry weekend. I say mostly dry because there has been the hint of a very quick-moving, small area of thundershowers possible Saturday night and Sunday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Picnic Tables Complete the Pavilion at Henne Field in Saline

Recently, the Rotary Club of Saline funded the construction of a pavilion at Henne Field in the City of Saline. Now, the pavilion has been completed with the addition of six picnic tables. Brian Puffer, Director of Saline Community Education, said the Friends of Henne Field purchased the tables for...
SALINE, MI
Rezoning For Huge Motorsports Complex Moving Forward

A needed rezoning of a site in the City of Howell for a large motorsports complex is proceeding. Council met Monday night and introduced an ordinance to rezone 273-acres of land in the Loop Road area, to the south by I-96, consisting of three parcels from single-family residential to PUD or planned unit development.
HOWELL, MI
Local community college instructor to appear on Jeopardy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local community college instructor will appear on Jeopardy later this month. Being a Jeopardy contestant has always been a dream of Aaron Gulyas, history instructor at Mott Community College. Gulyas has made it to the audition phase three times over 13 years. He made it...
FLINT, MI

