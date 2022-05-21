The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts

Animal health officials reported the disease in Florida, Michigan, and Ohio. On May 18 the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported two Kent County, Michigan, Thoroughbreds—a 14-year-old gelding and a 4-year-old mare, with clinical signs starting March 28 and April 29, respectively—tested positive for strangles on May 11. Both horses, which live on the same premises, presented with nasal discharge, the gelding developed a fever, and the mare had enlarged lymph nodes. Another four horses are suspected to be infected. These horses’ vaccination status is unknown, and they are recovering in voluntary quarantine.

