A Billings resident who owns rentals about a block off of Grand Avenue posted a video of a cougar who walked onto the back porch of one of his units on Friday evening. Zack Jones shared footage from a backyard Ring security camera on Facebook that was recorded on Friday (5/20) at 8:10 pm MDT that shows the mountain lion walking into the backyard and right onto the deck of the condo at 9th Street West and Avenue B.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO