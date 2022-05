Ole Miss baseball earned the nine seed in the SEC Tournament and now faces Vanderbilt in the first round on Tuesday. An early rain delay Tuesday morning might roll back some start times, but currently the game is set for 4:30 p.m. The Rebels (32-21, 14-16 SEC) plan to send Dylan DeLucia to the mound against the Commodores (35-19, 14-16 SEC).

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO