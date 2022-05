For a birthday celebration with my mom, we decided on a staycation trip to the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach. The Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club opened in 2001 under the St. Regis chain. The resort left the St. Regis brand in 2016, and was not affiliated with any major chain until January 2021 when it joined Waldorf Astoria. The resort features 400 rooms, and is located about 60 miles south of Los Angeles and 70 miles north of San Diego. It’s located in the city of Dana Point, California, and it is less than a mile away from another luxury property, the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

