AS220’s mission of opening up creativity to an unjuried and uncensored pool of talent has always been one of its great strengths. It is in this spirit that the longtime Providence organization brings visual art to audiences at its multiple gallery spaces dotted around downtown. AS220’s current exhibitions, which wrap up on May 28th, feature the work of a range of talented artists aged eighteen to ninety-three years old. Local art enthusiasts should explore these shows during gallery hours, which are Thursdays through Saturdays from 12-5 pm before they conclude. They offer a chance to explore artists at every stage of their respective careers.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 14 HOURS AGO