Gambrills, MD

Meet Zaria Ragler of Arundel High School

By Tom Worgo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArundel High volleyball standout Zaria Ragler’s senior season got off to sort of a rough start. Ragler put too much pressure on herself, and as a result, her mental game suffered. Simply put, she tried to play perfect volleyball. If she hit a ball out of bounds or into the net,...

Related
NBC Washington

Qudus Wahab Transfers Back to Georgetown After Underwhelming Year at Maryland

Qudus Wahab transfers back to Hoyas after year at Maryland originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The grass isn't always greener on the other side as Flint Hill's Qudus Wahab has quickly learned entering his senior season. After a year of playing with the Maryland Terrapins, the 6-foot-11 center will return to where his collegiate career began, transferring back to the Georgetown Hoyas.
GEORGETOWN, MD
whatsupmag.com

2022-2023 Teachers of the Year Recognized in Maryland

Local Teachers of the Year Selected by and Represent All 24 Maryland Education Agencies; Cohort Features Educators for Grade Levels Pre-Kindergarten through High School. Maryland 2022 – The Maryland State Board of Education and State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury joined the newly selected 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year in a special recognition at the Maryland State Department of Education today. The teachers were selected by and represent each local education agency in Maryland. With this prestigious designation, the teachers will form a cohort that will work together to support equity and excellence in education and address critical policy issues over the next year.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

5 Maryland Ave #3

5 Maryland Ave #3, Annapolis, MD 21403. Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom condominium unit in the Historic Admiral Terry building. Located steps away from Gate 3 of the US Naval Academy, this unit is a rare find. Downtown Annapolis living at its BEST. You'll have everything you ever wanted living directly on Historic Maryland Ave. With the buildings common area overlooking the Naval Academy Chapel, you couldn't ask for a better place to entertain before walking to events on the Naval Academy grounds or into Downtown Annapolis. Welcome home!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBAL Radio

WBAL NewsRadio announces "The Torrey & Dan Show"

WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 announces a new Afternoon Drive Show – The Torrey and Dan Show. Already familiar to station listeners through their individual long-standing programs, Torrey Snow and Dan Joseph are combining forces to co-host weekday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Torrey had previously helmed The...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co announces time changes for five elementary schools, effective this August

Starting this August with the launch of the 2022-2023 school year, the start and end times for five elementary schools will change to an earlier or later schedule. The affected schools include C. Paul Barnhart, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, T.C. Martin, and J.P. Ryon elementary schools.   The changes will accommodate transportation […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

U.S. Naval Academy Plebes Cap First Year With Herndon Climb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of U.S. Naval Academy freshmen, known as plebes, gathered around a 21-foot tall obelisk covered in lard Monday in Annapolis. Their objective: climb the slippery monument and place a hat on top to mark the end of their first year at the institution. The Herndon Climb is a Naval Academy tradition that dates back to 1950. The monument is named after Commander William Lewis Herndon, who went down with his ship in a hurricane in 1857. The plebes work together in the event to remove the “dixie cup” hat from atop the obelisk and replace it with an upperclassman’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Blue Angels Rehearsal For Naval Academy Flyover Postponed Due To Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to rainy weather, the Blue Angels has postponed their practice flyover in Annapolis Tuesday afternoon. The squadron will still perform at the Naval Academy graduation on Friday. A new rehearsal time has not been announced. The City of Annapolis planned to close the Route 450 bridge until late Tuesday afternoon while the squadron practiced its maneuvers ahead of Friday’s ceremony. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron, routinely perform aerobatic feats for crowds at air shows and special occasions nationwide. President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 when they graduate on Friday. #BlueAngels UPDATE: The @BlueAngels are ready to celebrate the #ClassOf2022, but the weather has other plans this morning. The circle & arrival scheduled for this morning has been POSTPONED for the time being. pic.twitter.com/daXqFOdqTd — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) May 24, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis Visits Johns Hopkins Children’s Center To Make $134K Donation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following his second-place finish on the CBS reality show “Beyond the Edge,” Ravens legend Ray Lewis made a surprise visit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center on Monday to present his donation of $134,166 and meet with patients. The patients and staff cheered for Lewis as he walked into the room, and the two-time Super Bowl champion was able to chat and visit with some of the pediatric patients. Lewis tested his survival skills for 15 days in the Panamanian jungle, competing against eight other celebrities. The competitors raised money for the charity of their choice every day they stayed in the race and won challenges. Lewis recounted how difficult the adventure was in an interview on WJZ at 9 in March. “As hard as it was, it really became fun, but it was the most challenging thing, I think… that we’ve ever done, physically and mentally,” Lewis said. “Harder than a football Super Bowl?” asked anchor Denise Koch. “Yeah, cause usually after the football Super Bowl I come back home to my bed,” Lewis said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Favorite places in Baltimore from '22 grads

Pannone and her friends share their favorite places in Baltimore. For many of us, Baltimore might not have been the first city that came to mind when we envisioned our college life. But after spending four years here, I've grown to appreciate the city and its hidden gems. So, without further ado, here is a list of places in Baltimore that have become favorites for my friends and I:
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Union Says It Has Lost Confidence In Leadership Of BCPD Chief Melissa Hyatt

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County police union wants to oust Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, according to union officials. Hyatt is Baltimore County’s first female police chief. Hyatt, a graduate of the FBI National Academy, spent two decades working her way up the ranks at the Baltimore City Police Department. She also served as the vice president of security for Johns Hopkins University. On Monday night, the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police held a vote to remove Hyatt during a meeting at the Holiday Inn at Timonium, Maryland. The meeting was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The union said in a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

$100,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Congratulations to our $100,000 Powerball winner! Someone bought a third-tier winning ticket with the Power Play multiplier for the Saturday, May 21 drawing, Although no one hit the jackpot, there were 14,288 winning tickets sold in our state for the drawing. The Maryland Lottery is...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue tapped to lead office for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Confederate Flag Found Hanging From Maryland High School Flagpole

A confederate flag was found hanging from a Maryland high school’s main flagpole Thursday morning, according to Charles County Public Schools. JROTC cadets discovered the flag at La Plata High School as they were preparing to raise flags for the school day. It was removed. Authorities believe it was...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Chief Reacts To Vote Of No Confidence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Monday night, roughly 125 members of the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police voted to remove Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt from her position.  Hyatt is Baltimore County’s first female police chief. A graduate of the FBI National Academy, she spent two decades working her way up the ranks at the Baltimore City Police Department and served as the vice president of security for Johns Hopkins University. The police union also sent a letter to Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, notifying him their members have “lost all faith and confidence” in Hyatt’s ability to lead the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Still Pond Rd

Welcome to Hepbron's Choice c.1770 aka. WILMIL Farm. This fabulous Eastern Shore estate is nestled on 18 acres in the northwest portion of Kent County Maryland. This property has been lovingly owned by the same family since 1963. Hepbron's Choice is a rare opportunity to acquire a totally restored/renovated and immaculately maintained piece of history.
KENT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

