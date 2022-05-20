Commercial Burglary Arrest-Encinitas

On May 25, 2022, at approximately 3:22 a.m., a solo vehicle traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Community Road in the City of Poway. The vehicle, heading eastbound on Twin Peaks Road, drove off the roadway and struck a signal light pole on the southeast corner of the intersection with Community Road. The vehicle overturned, trapping the driver and passenger inside the vehicle. Deputies arrived at 3:26 a.m. and were able to free the driver from the vehicle. The passenger remained trapped in the vehicle, suffering from serious leg injuries. The Poway Fire Department conducted a rescue and were able to extricate the passenger. Both vehicle occupants were transported to Palomar Hospital in Escondido. Despite life-saving efforts by Fire Department and hospital personnel, the adult male passenger succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The driver was evaluated at the hospital and released to the custody of the Sheriff's Department.

POWAY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO