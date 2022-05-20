ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Commercial Burglary Arrest-Encinitas

sdsheriff.gov
 5 days ago

On May 20, 2022, just after 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Golf Tech located at 1275 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. When deputies arrived, they observed a vehicle leaving the business. Deputies conducted a traffic stop to...

www.sdsheriff.gov

sdsheriff.gov

Fatal DUI Collison - City of Poway

On May 25, 2022, at approximately 3:22 a.m., a solo vehicle traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Community Road in the City of Poway. The vehicle, heading eastbound on Twin Peaks Road, drove off the roadway and struck a signal light pole on the southeast corner of the intersection with Community Road. The vehicle overturned, trapping the driver and passenger inside the vehicle. Deputies arrived at 3:26 a.m. and were able to free the driver from the vehicle. The passenger remained trapped in the vehicle, suffering from serious leg injuries. The Poway Fire Department conducted a rescue and were able to extricate the passenger. Both vehicle occupants were transported to Palomar Hospital in Escondido. Despite life-saving efforts by Fire Department and hospital personnel, the adult male passenger succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The driver was evaluated at the hospital and released to the custody of the Sheriff's Department.
POWAY, CA
sdsheriff.gov

In-Custody Death - San Diego Central Jail

The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. On Wednesday, May 25, an individual in Sheriff's custody died. Every death is a tragedy and our condolences...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdsheriff.gov

On Tuesday, 5/24/22, at about 8:12 pm, Deputies from the Imperial Beach Station responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist at the intersection of 11th Street and Fern Avenue. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by 78-year-old male southbound on 11th Street collided into two bicycles traveling westbound on Fern Avenue. A female and her child were knocked off their bicycles. The mother suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she is in stable condition. The juvenile was transported and later released from the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was evaluated and later arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail. Imperial Beach Traffic Units and the Sheriff's STAR Team is handling the investigation.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA

