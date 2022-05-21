ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rapper accused of shooting police officer has charges dropped

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharges against a 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting a New York police officer earlier this year have been dropped, according to officials. The New York City Law Department said in a statement Friday that Camrin Williams, 16, “cannot be prosecuted” but failed to elaborate. Williams, who goes...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Police#C Blu#Buffalo#Fox News#The New York Post
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

58-year-old man arrested on drug charges following US-75 Highway and K-268 Highway traffic stop

Osage County, KANSAS – According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the 58-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Friday. His name is Larry Morrow and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal vehicle registration, no proof of liability insurance, and an equipment violation.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
CBS Chicago

Joliet to increase police presence at schools through end of school year after mass shooting in Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southwest suburban Joliet announced Wednesday they will be stepping up security at schools, after a mass shooting at a school in Texas on Tuesday left at least 19 children and two adults dead.In a post on Twitter, Joliet Police said they are "closely monitoring national events regarding tragic & unnecessary school violence. The safety of students & staff at our schools is paramount. There'll be an increased police presence at all schools within our jurisdiction for the rest of the school year."The announcements come after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in...
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy