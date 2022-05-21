ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Online video shows dark depth of Houston rapper’s drug addiction

By Isiah Carey
fox26houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston rap legend E.S.G appears on The Factor to talk...

www.fox26houston.com

akelly20k
3d ago

I can't stand some people that comment on this thread. MILLIONS of people struggle with addiction. I guess you won't have compassion for others, unless it affects you or someone you love. Be careful who you judge! I'm not a huge rap fan, but I have respect for this man. It takes courage to do this interview, face humiliation, and move past it. Thank you for telling kids not to do drugs! I hope it touches people!

Eleazar Perez
3d ago

shake it off and keep on moving forward! A righteous man may fall seven times but always get up! No one is perfect. Some people have skeleton's in there closet and other's have cemeteries. So who cares what people say at the end of the day it's about you. Don't even sweat those negative people and their comments.

Brenda DeVaughn
3d ago

Lift him up higher Lord to show his world you are the answer!!! Bless his house for standing with him.. Give them the victory 🙌🙌🙌 Thank you young man for putting yourself out there and not cowering and letting the demons win!!!

