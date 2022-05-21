Online video shows dark depth of Houston rapper’s drug addiction

Yung Joc found himself behind bars recently. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star spent just an hour in Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on May 5 on charges of child abandonment. The Shade Room reports that the"It's Goin' Down" rapper posted a $1,300 bond to be released. The popular media outlet reached out to the 41-year-old reality star. Instead of providing context, he joked about the ordeal "Yeah my new comedy tour is about to launch," he told them. "The Help Me Feed My Kids Tour," adding that he's "been doing comedy." The conversation between TSR and Joc was held via Instagram direct messaging.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO