Modelling immune cytotoxicity for cholangiocarcinoma with tumour-derived organoids and effector T cells

Focusing on circular rib-stiffened flange connections with inner and outer flange plates, termed inner-outer flange, the mechanical behavior of the flange subjected to the combined bending and tensile loading is experimentally studied. Four nominally identical specimens were utilized to investigate the effects of the eccentricity on the mechanical behavior. The distribution of the gap between flange plates, as well as the distribution of the bolt forces, is presented. It is found that the neutral axis would gradually approach the central axis of the flange connection, as the eccentricity increases. Moreover, provided the sufficiently strong ribs, welds, and flange plates, the capacity of the flange is found to be mainly predominated by the bolt strength. A good agreement is found in the comparison of the results obtained via the finite element analysis, the semi-analytic method (SAM) and the experimental study. It corroborates the validity of using the bolt failure assumption and the plane cross-section assumption in the SAM for approximating the capacity of the inner-outer flange. In terms of the interaction of the tensile capacity with the bending capacity, the experimental results along with those in the literature are compared with the curves defined by the codes, and suggestions for design are concluded. Yield capacity, defined as the load when the bolt stress reaches the yield strength, is recommended herein for the design of a structure under in-service condition. It is found the specifications in the current codes for the rib-stiffened flanges with a single flange plate would occasionally overestimate the yield capacity of the inner-outer flanges under the combined bending and tensile loading. Moreover, both the experimental and the numerical results show a linear load interaction curve, in terms of the ultimate capacity.

