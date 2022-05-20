Pandemic and Explosions Worsen Equatorial Guinea Prospects, IMF Says

Immunosurveillance by evaluating anti-spike protein receptor-binding domain (S-RBD) antibodies represents a useful tool to estimate the long immunity against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome CoronaVirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The aim of this study was to evaluate the kinetics of antibody response in vaccine recipients. We measured anti-S-RBD IgG levels by indirect chemiluminescence immunoassay on Maglumi 800 (SNIBE, California) in 1013 healthy individuals naÃ¯ve to SARS-CoV2 infection after two and three COVID-19 vaccine doses. We found that anti-S-RBD IgG levels are higher in females than males. Antibody levels gradually decrease to a steady state after four months since the peak, and the decay is independent of age, sex, vaccine doses, and baseline antibodies titer. The third dose induces a high anti-S-RBD IgG reactivity in individuals with previous high responses and triggers a moderate-high anti-S-RBD IgG reactivity. The assessment of anti-S-RBD IgG levels is essential for monitoring long-term antibody response. A third SARS-CoV-2 vaccine dose is associated with a significant immunological response. Thus, our results support the efficacy of the vaccine programs and the usefulness of the third dose.

