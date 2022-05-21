ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Charles Barkley Wants The Mavericks To Reach The Finals Because Warriors Fans Are Annoying: "I'm Rooting Against These Warriors Fans Because They're Obnoxious And They're A Pain In The A**"

By Gautam Varier
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Barkley is someone who has tended to root against the Golden State Warriors in recent times. Barkley has in the past picked teams like the Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers to upset the Warriors but things haven't quite panned out as Barkley would have hoped. This post-season he...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

