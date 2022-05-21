ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Trustees Set June 12 Deadline for Applicants Wishing to Fill Vacant MiraCosta Board Seat

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30d2Ti_0fldMa1w00
MiraCosta College Community Learning Center. Photo via miracosta.edu

The MiraCosta Community College District’s Board of Trustees has announced that it will accept letters of interest to fill a board vacancy created by Dr. David Broad’s resignation.

The resignation takes effect May 31. Broad’s term ends in November.

Those interested in being considered for appointment to the vacant trustee position should submit a letter of interest, resume and an application packet to Julie Bollerud, executive assistant to the superintendent/president, via mail or email.

The district offices are located at 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056, and the email address is jbollerud@miracosta.edu. The deadline is 5 p.m. June 12. While not required, candidates also may submit a letter of recommendation as a part of their application.

The college will schedule qualified candidates for open interviews during a public board meeting on June 23.

Applicants must be registered to vote and must reside in college Trustee Area 6, which includes the northwest portion of Oceanside. For questions or for more information regarding the vacancy, contact the MiraCosta College President’s Office at 760-795-6610.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Education
Local
California Education
kusi.com

SDUSD reimplements indoor mask mandate amid rising COVID cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With increases in COVID-19 cases in schools and communities, the San Diego Unified School District has a plan to reinstate mask mandates starting Wednesday if specific conditions are met in individual schools. The district sent a letter, obtained by KUSI, to parents and families informing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego selects top three developers for Sports Arena site

SAN DIEGO — San Diego city councilmembers selected three top finalists for the redevelopment of the sports arena site in the Midway District on Monday. Councilmembers voted unanimously in selecting what city staff deemed to be the top three developers with the most viable proposals. City staff evaluated all...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Monday is Deadline to Register to Vote by Mail in San Diego County

Those who want to vote by mail in the June 7 gubernatorial primary must register by Monday to receive ballots, San Diego County officials said Friday. Voters may register online until midnight. If a potential voter’s signature can be confirmed through records at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the registration will automatically be sent to the Registrar’s office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnard College#Trustee#Miracosta College#Board Of Trustees
iheart.com

LISTEN: San Diego Bumville

Homelessness on the rise in the gem of a city known as San Diego. Some figures show a 10% increase in tents on sidewalks and abandoned hotels to be used as designated housing. Joe Getty says its not a housing issue, its a policy issue fueling a drug problem. Jack...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
UCSD Guardian

Waiting on a Place to Call Home

In the face of high prices of off-campus housing near UCSD, many students aren’t offered the option of living on-campus. For rising sophomores on the housing waitlist, the uncertainty forces them to pay the price of certainty or live in limbo. As the 2021-2022 school year draws to a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdvoice.info

The 43rd SDSU Black Baccalaureate Ceremony

There was a large gathering of family and friends last Thursday evening at the Lincoln High School Auditorium for the Black Baccalaureate Ceremony. This event was a celebration of San Diego State University’s black graduates who received their actual degrees the following day. The tradition of the Black Baccalaureate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy