Trustees Set June 12 Deadline for Applicants Wishing to Fill Vacant MiraCosta Board Seat

MiraCosta College Community Learning Center. Photo via miracosta.edu

The MiraCosta Community College District’s Board of Trustees has announced that it will accept letters of interest to fill a board vacancy created by Dr. David Broad’s resignation.

The resignation takes effect May 31. Broad’s term ends in November.

Those interested in being considered for appointment to the vacant trustee position should submit a letter of interest, resume and an application packet to Julie Bollerud, executive assistant to the superintendent/president, via mail or email.

The district offices are located at 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056, and the email address is jbollerud@miracosta.edu. The deadline is 5 p.m. June 12. While not required, candidates also may submit a letter of recommendation as a part of their application.

The college will schedule qualified candidates for open interviews during a public board meeting on June 23.

Applicants must be registered to vote and must reside in college Trustee Area 6, which includes the northwest portion of Oceanside. For questions or for more information regarding the vacancy, contact the MiraCosta College President’s Office at 760-795-6610.