How Goldschmidt has gotten even better in '22

 4 days ago

When you've been in the Major Leagues as long as ﻿Paul Goldschmidt﻿, you hit your way through a lot of trends in the game. And when you're as good a hitter as Paul Goldschmidt, you adjust to those trends and keep raking. This time, the trend is...

MLB

Josh Donaldson suspended for actions vs. White Sox

NEW YORK -- Josh Donaldson received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday stemming from what the league said were “inappropriate comments” made to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game. Donaldson is appealing the punishment, MLB announced. Donaldson would...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Taking stock of WS odds with latest Rankings

This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. Two things we love to do on a Monday: rank all 30 MLB teams and talk about their World Series odds. It’s the Monday tradition you never knew you needed but now crave. The Power Rankings have been released and now we're going to chop it up with the current odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s get into it.
GAMBLING
MLB

What to expect from Iván Herrera

On Monday, Iván Herrera jumped into MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospect rankings for the first time as part of our early-season update. That same day, he headed to the Majors for the first time. The Cardinals have called up the No. 99 overall prospect to the Major League...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Course correction: Rox look to fix porous defense

DENVER -- Ryan McMahon was one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball last year after becoming the heir to a position that Nolan Arenado held for eight Gold Glove Award-winning seasons. McMahon was a revelation in the field, with 13 defensive runs saved, second among all third basemen.
DENVER, CO
MLB

These all-time hitters have taken the mound before

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina: two Cardinals icons, two potential future Hall of Famers and two … pitchers?. They are now. St. Louis has sent both Pujols and Molina to the mound this season to make their Major League pitching debuts. And the two of them are far from the first great position players to get a shot at pitching during their careers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Padres sweep with swagger as Gore returns to rotation

SAN FRANCISCO -- MacKenzie Gore comes to the Padres with a pedigree, of course. You don't become the third pick overall in the MLB Draft without expectations. But the 23-year-old out of Whiteville, N.C., entered the season as an intriguing prospect on a staff with such established stars as Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, Sean Manaea and Mike Clevinger.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Giants not far off 2021 pace despite adversity

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants were an inning into their fourth straight loss Sunday afternoon when they announced that Brandon Belt landed on the 10-day injured list with right-knee inflammation -- a fitting development as they reached the virtual quarter point of the season with a 10-1 loss and three-game sweep at the hands of the Padres.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Judge widens MLB HR lead with two blasts

NEW YORK -- The cool-down period after a tough defeat is not usually the time to celebrate what went right in the previous nine innings, though in boiling down a loss that he described as “peculiar,” Gerrit Cole couldn’t help but crack a broad grin when describing Aaron Judge’s recent power surge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

How Mets celebrated respected teammate's rare milestone

This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Among the spoils of Eduardo Escobar’s 10-year anniversary in the big leagues was a bottle of sparkling wine signed by his teammates, a T-shirt commemorating the occasion and an oversized, $10,000 check for his foundation. Everyone around him seemed to want to offer something tangible in congratulations. The respect for Escobar runs that deep.
MLB

J-Ram stays clutch, blasts HR on 4-RBI night

HOUSTON -- Three-time All-Star José Ramírez has proved he can hit when it matters the most all season for the Guardians. The veteran entered Monday hitting 24-for-66 with men on base. He proceeded to go 2-for-5 with two extra-base hits and four RBIs in the 6-1 win against the Astros.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Braves slowed after Davidson's rough start

ATLANTA -- Asked why he chose to make some significant changes to his lineup for Monday night’s game against the Phillies, Braves manager Brian Snitker replied, “I probably had too much coffee this morning.”. By the time his team had suffered a 7-3 loss to the Phillies, Snitker...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Sandoval dominates A's, gets lift from Ohtani, Trout HRs

ANAHEIM -- There have been a few starts this year in which lefty Patrick Sandoval didn’t have his best stuff, but was still able to grind out quality innings. On Sunday afternoon, Sandoval had it all working against the A's, dominating with 7 1/3 strong innings in a 4-1 win to give the Angels the series victory at Angel Stadium. Sandoval gave up one run on four hits and struck out seven, improving to 3-1 with a 1.79 ERA in seven starts. His ERA ranks seventh among pitchers with at least 40 innings this season, behind only Justin Verlander (1.22), Michael Kopech (1.29), Pablo López (1.57), Alek Manoah (1.62), Martín Pérez (1.64) and Miles Mikolas (1.68).
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

TA lets bat do the talking, silences Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK -- The boos rained down on Tim Anderson each of the five times he stepped into the batter’s box Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. After Saturday’s benches-clearing incident between the White Sox and the Yankees, which was sparked by Josh Donaldson twice referring to Anderson as “Jackie” on the field, Anderson made it clear that he took offense to what he characterized as a “disrespectful” exchange. Instead of adding more fuel to the fire during Sunday’s doubleheader, both teams handled the situation on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Greinke's impact on his clubs reverberates throughout

PHOENIX -- Eighteen years and one day have passed since Zack Greinke’s MLB debut, and the 38-year-old right-hander remains working hard at his craft. He is constantly evolving his game, making the necessary tweaks to his arsenal of pitches in order to enjoy continued success. Players, coaches and managers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Hicks' role to be evaluated after tough start

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Hicks is having a hard time transforming himself from one of baseball’s hardest-throwing relievers into a starting pitcher who can carry his team deep into games. His struggles with efficiency could force the team to confront the question of whether or not the makeover is worth it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Misplay brings weekend to a sloppy finish

BALTIMORE -- The Rougned Odor dribbler that finally sank the Rays on Sunday didn’t go down as an error, despite skipping under Ji-Man Choi’s glove to send Tampa Bay to its soggy, sloppy 7-6 walk-off loss to the Orioles. But it was a somewhat fitting end to a difficult weekend that saw the Rays weather injuries to three more key players, endure two late-inning meltdowns and, on Sunday, watch a four-run lead evaporate for the first time this season amid defensive lapses.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

OF González makes most of back-to-back mound appearances

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s probably not a good sign when you send a position player to the mound in two consecutive games. Such was the case for the Giants, who once again leaned on rookie outfielder Luis González to pitch the ninth inning of Monday night’s 13-3 blowout loss to the Mets at Oracle Park.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Road gets rougher with walk-off loss, Renfroe injury

SAN DIEGO -- The Brewers began their longest, toughest road trip of the season on Monday night without their all-world closer (Josh Hader was needed at home with his pregnant wife), without one of their All-Star starting pitchers (Freddy Peralta landed on the injured list), without their shortstop and spark plug (Willy Adames was already on the IL) and, from the fourth inning on, without their hottest hitter after Hunter Renfroe tweaked a hamstring and left the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Peralta (shoulder) facing 'lengthy absence'

SAN DIEGO -- The Brewers’ deep and talented starting rotation has sustained its first major hit, with All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta facing a “significant” stint on the injured list after an MRI scan revealed the extent of his right shoulder injury. The official diagnosis, per the team:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Blue Jays hoping Springer's hot night will inspire others

ST. LOUIS -- On Monday, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo continued to express a firm belief that his team’s offense was right on the edge of breaking through. By his reckoning, being just one player away meant the whole team was ready to turn. “It’s a matter of one...
MLB

