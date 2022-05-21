How Goldschmidt has gotten even better in '22

ANAHEIM -- There have been a few starts this year in which lefty Patrick Sandoval didn’t have his best stuff, but was still able to grind out quality innings. On Sunday afternoon, Sandoval had it all working against the A's, dominating with 7 1/3 strong innings in a 4-1 win to give the Angels the series victory at Angel Stadium. Sandoval gave up one run on four hits and struck out seven, improving to 3-1 with a 1.79 ERA in seven starts. His ERA ranks seventh among pitchers with at least 40 innings this season, behind only Justin Verlander (1.22), Michael Kopech (1.29), Pablo López (1.57), Alek Manoah (1.62), Martín Pérez (1.64) and Miles Mikolas (1.68).

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO