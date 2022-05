LIMA — Lima schools has announced its early release times for its elementary and middle schools. Thursday will be the last day of classes, with students at North Middle School and West Middle School to be released at 1 p.m., students at South Science Technology Magnet to be released at 1:30 p.m., students at Liberty Arts Magnet, Freedom Elementary and Independence Elementary to be released at 1:45 p.m. and students at Heritage Elementary and Unity Elementary to be released at 2 p.m.

