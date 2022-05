As I pull up to the grand estate, I can see multiple chimneys, Juliet balconies, and a brick path leading up to a massive set of French doors. The scene looks like something out of a fairy tale, but the towering loblolly pines lining the driveway snap me back to reality: I’m in Texas, two hours east of Dallas and halfway between Longview and the tiny town of Gilmer. Josh Smallwood, wearing a T-shirt and jeans, greets me with a smile and escorts me inside his former home, now the headquarters of 80 Acre Market.

GILMER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO