ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado State Parks: John Martin Reservoir

coloradovirtuallibrary.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we’re featuring John Martin Reservoir State Park, a large reservoir in southeastern Colorado otherwise known as the “sapphire of the plains.”. John Martin Reservoir is located along the Arkansas River in Bent County. It is named for John Martin, who served as a Democratic representative for Colorado’s 3rd district...

www.coloradovirtuallibrary.org

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Is The Most Hippie Town In Colorado

You'll know a hippie when you see one. Originating as members of a flower-power counterculture during the 1960s, nowadays they're free spirits on college campuses or stoners who embrace nature. Since they're such an iconic part of American culture, there's always a place for them to call home. That's where...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Bent County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 23, 2022

The Lamar School Board asked the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs to allow them to change their High School mascot from Savages to Thunder, in the face of a 25 thousand dollar fine. The request came during public comment at the end of the commission meeting Thursday, which was adjourned without a ruling.
MONTROSE, CO
KXRM

Free tree branch drop-off in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department will be providing a tree branch drop off due to the recent snowstorm. Residents can drop off tree branches at Lake Minnequa Park starting Tuesday, May 24 through Friday, May 27, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., then on Saturday from 8 a.m. until […]
PUEBLO, CO
coloradovirtuallibrary.org

Colorado’s new accessibility law HB21-1110 and your library’s website

This post was co-written with Laurie Kubitz of the Governor’s Office of Information Technology. In alignment with Governor Polis’ focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion –- a “Colorado for All” way of governing and decision making, House Bill 21-1110 strengthened state discrimination laws for individuals with disabilities.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas River#Democratic#Congress
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man rebuilding after wildfire destroys property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak Fire has left some rebuilding their lives. Jon Carleton of Mineral Hill, and his mom live on the same property. Almost everything on their property, two houses, three tool sheds and an art studio with decades worth of his mom’s art burned and are gone. Carleton says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
deseret.com

Wildfire updates: Fire leads to evacuation order in this Colorado community

Evacuations were ordered in Montrose, Colorado, due to a wildfire burning south of the Western Colorado community, and the nation’s largest wildfire continues to burn in New Mexico. Wildfires in Colorado. The Simms fire (370 acres burned, Montrose County, no containment status, cause undetermined) is one of five incidents...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Gazette Backs Its Own Columnist for Governor

The Colorado Springs Gazette has endorsed Hiedi Heidi Ganahl over Greg Lopez for Governor in the June 28th Republican Primary. How very (in) kind of them. It is not unexpected that the overtly Republican Gazette would back the establishment choice for Governor ahead of the June Primary; just last week the Gazette made a similar calculation in backing Denver businessman Joe O’Dea for U.S. Senate instead of State Rep. Ron Hanks. What is unusual in Ganahl’s case is that the Gazette is endorsing someone who has been a weekly columnist for the newspaper for more than a year.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Structures Threatened, Evacuations Ordered In Southwest Colorado Wildfire Area

A wildfire was reported on Thursday resulting in the evacuation of a five-mile area southwest of Montrose. The U.S. Forest Service says the Simms Fire was reported in the Ouray Ranger District of the Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials said structures in the fire's path were threatened and a mandatory evacuation order was issued by the Ouray and Montrose County Sheriff just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday for residents between Simms Mesa Road and Government Springs Road as well as Wild Cat Canyon. An evacuation shelter was set up at Ridgway Middle School.

Comments / 0

Community Policy