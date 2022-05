The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission has given the thumbs down to a tree-burning power plant on the Big Island. In its 164-page decision with one dissent, the three-member panel listed a variety of reasons why Honua Ola Bioenergy, formerly known as Hu Honua, should not be granted an amended power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric Light Company. The top reasons: the project will result in significant greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to climate change, and Hu Honua’s carbon sequestration plan is speculative and based on “unsupported assertions.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO