Coach's Challenge: EDM @ CGY - 2:33 of the Second Period

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResult: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Edmonton. Video review determined Edmonton's Connor McDavid impaired Jacob Markstrom's ability to play his position in the crease prior to Leon Draisaitl's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, "Goals should be disallowed only...

Thornton makes Panthers playoff debut in Game 4 loss to Lightning

TAMPA -- Joe Thornton played for the Florida Panthers for the first time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Amalie Arena on Monday. Florida, which won the Presidents' Trophy for having the...
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 - Game 3

For the third consecutive game in this series, the Lightning held the Panthers to just one goal. But this was Florida's most dynamic offensive performance in the series. More than they did in either of the first two games, the Panthers generated prime scoring chances - at least through the first two periods. But in the end, they still only scored once. Andrei Vasilevskiy had an outsized role, as he erased many of the Panthers' best chances. Also, Lightning defenders worked hard to recover after turnovers and/or breakdowns. At the other end, the Lightning were more efficient at finishing their chances through the opening 40 minutes. As a result, they took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission. Then in the third, the Lightning produced their best defensive period of the game. While it's true that the Panthers registered 15 third period shots, they weren't able to create as many Grade-A looks as they had in either of the first two periods. Over the final 20 minutes, the Lightning never allowed the Panthers (who led the NHL in comeback wins this season) to cut into the multi-goal deficit.
TAMPA, FL
'THE IDENTITY OF OUR TEAM'

EDMONTON - The concept is straight forward, simple - and sound. The more you have the puck, the more chances you have to score and the less chances the other guys have to do the same. It was the calling card of the Flames during the regular season. The minute...
Oilers show resiliency, overcome Smith gaffe to win Game 4

Score twice late against Flames after goalie allows 132-foot goal to tie it in third. Mike Smith and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sat on the podium in an interview room at Rogers Place on Tuesday, with Edmonton Oilers fans cheering and chanting on the street on the other side of a window.
Black Hawks made two postseason runs 15 years apart with unique coaches

Baseball umpire led Chicago to 1938 Stanley Cup; Abel had dual role in 1953. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. With the Stanley Cup Playoffs underway, Fischler focuses on two...
CHICAGO, IL
SAY WHAT: 'GOT TO PLAY A GOOD ROAD GAME'

What was talked about ahead of tonight's Game 4 tilt in Edmonton. "Nervous is not a good thing, nervous-ready is a good thing." "We got to play a good road game. Everybody has these philosophies of how we are supposed to play or what we were supposed to do. We have to play a good road game, right? Because we lost at home, because they scored a shorthanded goal with 10 minutes left to win the game. It's not that complicated. We got to play a good road game. It's very difficult if you look at, it off the top of my head, the western conference is 15-16 on the road, something like that. So it's difficult, it's not easy as you think it is. We might play our best game of the year tonight. Do you win or do you lose, we'll find out."
Krenn: Three Things we learned from advancing to the Conference Final

For the third-straight season and the sixth time in the last eight seasons, the Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to the Stanley Cup Semifinal Round. With a 2-0 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night, the Bolts completed a postseason sweep for the third time in franchise history and the first time under head coach Jon Cooper.
TAMPA, FL
Canucks Announce Changes to Coaching Staff

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today changes to the club's coaching staff. Assistant Coaches Brad Shaw and Jason King will return to the Canucks next season to resume their current roles, while Assistant Coaches Scott Walker, Kyle Gustafson, and Video Coach Darryl Seward will not be returning to the team for the 2022.23 season.
NHL
3 Keys: Avalanche at Blues, Game 4 of Western Second Round

Jack Johnson likely to replace Girard for Colorado; Husso in goal for St. Louis with Binnington out. Ville Husso will start in goal for the St. Louis Blues against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Enterprise Center on Monday. Husso will replace Jordan...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SAY WHAT: 'FLIP THE PAGE AND MOVE ON'

What was talked about following a Game 3 loss in Edmonton. "You're down four goals pretty much the halfway mark, it's tough to come back. We tried to play a simple, hard game in the third period … and have it translate to the next game." ON CONNOR MCDAVID:
FLAMES FALL IN GAME 3

EDMONTON - It's an uphill battle. But they've done it before. Less than three weeks ago, the Flames found themselves in a 2-1 series deficit, but rallied to knock off the Dallas Stars in Round 1. And now, after a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of...
