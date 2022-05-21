Coach's Challenge: EDM @ CGY - 2:33 of the Second Period

For the third consecutive game in this series, the Lightning held the Panthers to just one goal. But this was Florida's most dynamic offensive performance in the series. More than they did in either of the first two games, the Panthers generated prime scoring chances - at least through the first two periods. But in the end, they still only scored once. Andrei Vasilevskiy had an outsized role, as he erased many of the Panthers' best chances. Also, Lightning defenders worked hard to recover after turnovers and/or breakdowns. At the other end, the Lightning were more efficient at finishing their chances through the opening 40 minutes. As a result, they took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission. Then in the third, the Lightning produced their best defensive period of the game. While it's true that the Panthers registered 15 third period shots, they weren't able to create as many Grade-A looks as they had in either of the first two periods. Over the final 20 minutes, the Lightning never allowed the Panthers (who led the NHL in comeback wins this season) to cut into the multi-goal deficit.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO