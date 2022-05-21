Low lake levels impacting boaters, residents in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Memorial Weekend around the corner the Coast Guard Auxiliary wants to remind boaters Lake Mead is not the same lake as it was a year ago. The lake level is down 26 feet from a year ago and that means there are water hazards that boaters have never had to deal with in the past.

