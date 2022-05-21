ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Low lake levels impacting boaters, residents in southern Nevada

Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark County wedding industry surge in 2022 outpaces 2019 pre COVID-19 numbers. The...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 5

Lori Woo
4d ago

Stop allowing massive building! We expect elected officials to protect the resources for existing residents!!

Reply(1)
4
nobody
4d ago

So what exactly ate you doing with the admission fees except hanging out in your million dollar admission fee stations. How a about doing your job.

Reply
2
Chloe too
4d ago

Yep and building her is out of control. One would never know there is a shortage of water.

Reply
5
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Fremont Street motel to turn into homeless housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motel on Fremont Street in Las Vegas will turn into homeless transition housing, according to Clark County. The former Safari Motel, located at 2001 E. Fremont Street, will turn into a BETterment Community, providing bridge housing for up to 90 days along with counseling and employment assistance. The program is expected to serve as many as 46 clients at a time, according to county officials.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fish survive at Lake Mead despite low water levels

Assistant Principal continues to work while battling stage four colon cancer. A Las Vegas educator battling stage four colon cancer hasn’t let it stop her from showing up to work. She is inspiring many with her dedication to her job and students continuing to work through treatment. Covid or...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County makes changes to flashing yellow arrows

Flight schools tapped for trained pilots amid shortage, Summer travel season. The pilot shortage has snarled travelers’ plans amid a summer surge in flights, and Las Vegas flying schools are stepping in to fill the gap. Updated: 5 hours ago. Las Vegas is rallying to show support for the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
Government
Clark County, NV
Government
Henderson, NV
Society
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Society
Clark County, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Government
KTNV

Las Vegas commuters advised to plan for heavy traffic over Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Transportation officials are urging Southern Nevada residents to prepare for traffic and travel delays ahead of Memorial Day weekend. An estimated 39.2 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. That represents an increase of 8.3% over the numbers seen in 2021.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

12 mile backup on I-15 to California, RTC says

(KTNV) — A travel alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on Monday afternoon said that there was a 12 mile back up on the I-15 southbound to California from the state line. RTC says to plan for delays, get water, fuel, and to check your tires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Inmate labor may alleviate Nevada housing shortage, but critics question low wages

Quenga said the primary goal of prison industries is to transform offenders into productive citizens who have a skillset. But Neal argues that the current arrangement at NDOC is counterproductive – mainly because offenders often come home penniless and at-risk. The post Inmate labor may alleviate Nevada housing shortage, but critics question low wages appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Southern Nevada#Osha#Boaters#Hoa
Fox5 KVVU

Coast Guard emphasizes lake safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Memorial Weekend around the corner the Coast Guard Auxiliary wants to remind boaters Lake Mead is not the same lake as it was a year ago. The lake level is down 26 feet from a year ago and that means there are water hazards that boaters have never had to deal with in the past.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Justice not blind in Clark County DA’s office, says Wolfson’s primary opponent

Policy, politics and progressive commentary It’s who you know, not necessarily what you did, that holds sway with Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, says Wolfson’s Democratic primary election opponent Ozzie Fumo. “Justice is not being distributed equally,” Fumo, a defense attorney and former state assemblyman, said during a phone interview. Wolfson did not respond to the Current’s requests for […] The post Justice not blind in Clark County DA’s office, says Wolfson’s primary opponent appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Primary Election 2022: Nevada Governor - Republicans

Candidates Seven Achilles Evans, Gary “Radar” Evertsen, Tom Heck, John Lee, Stanleigh Harold Lusak and Amber Whitley didn’t respond to multiple emails about being included. Eddie Hamilton. Resident: Henderson. Occupation: Investor and Manufacturing Executive Engineer & Supply chain economist. Formerly an Educator. Contact: Twitter @VegasHAMILTON ; GETTR...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Fox5 KVVU

RV drives into clearance pole at Harry Reid International Airport

Las Vegas sports official brutally attacked following recreation center basketball game. SNOA official recovering after brutal attack following recreation league basketball game. ONLY ON FOX5: Parent barges into CCSD classroom, verbally attacks teacher. Updated: 8 hours ago. A parent of a freshman at Legacy High School barged into a teacher's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

John L. Smith on crowded Ward 6 race, a Nye County scandal and Ruth Gillis

Last week, State of Nevada contributor and commentator John L. Smith detailed the ongoing fight between just two candidates running for the ward six Las Vegas City Council seat. But they aren't the only ones running. Seven people are vying for the seat that has been vacated by Michele Fiore, and she's trying to get back into state politics by running for Nevada treasurer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Flight schools tapped for trained pilots amid shortage, Summer travel season

Volunteers with Dads in School attended a kick-off event. Road fatalities, including pedestrian deaths on the rise. A single-car crash near Flamingo and Jones Tuesday morning has added to some somber statistics. Two people died in the wreck, which increases the number of traffic fatalities to 56 year-to-date, compared to last year at this time.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pilot shortage hits travel industry amid summer demand, schools step in to help

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The pilot shortage has snarled travelers’ plans amid a summer surge in flights, and Las Vegas flying schools are stepping in to fill the gap. “Once you get to that 1500 hours, a lot of doors open up. Practically everyone you know is hiring at this time,” said flight instructor Shiva Gummi, set to head into commercial flying and regional airlines. “My goal is to fly as many planes as possible during my lifetime,” he said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy