Buckley Old Engine Show Spring Swap Meet

Click here to read the full article. In director Federico Fellini’s atmospheric opus La Dolce Vita, roadsters play as pivotal a role in the meandering storyline as do its glamorous Romans. Could anyone imagine actress Anita Ekberg’s flowing blonde mane contained by a closed-up coupé? Channeling that free-spirited theme, Maserati has just-unveiled the MC20 Cielo Spyder, which expands the MC20 supercar’s persona into a more extroverted and seemingly care-free direction. Yet, as we learned at the car’s debut here in Italy’s Motor Valley, the new Cielo—Italian for “sky”—has, in fact, incorporated rather reasonable, engineering-focused ways to make blowing your hair back...

CARS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO