ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden, MI

Sweetwater Evening Garden Club Plant Sale & Garden Crafts

traverseticker.com
 4 days ago

Plus 20th Anniversary Celebration! Shop for perennial flowers, herbs,...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

A $24 Million Juggernaut: A Look At Northern Michigan's Airbnb Market

Nearly $500,000: That’s how much money Airbnb hosts in the City of Traverse City area pulled in over Memorial Day weekend last year, with the average host earning $800 over the course of the weekend. That’s just one of many eye-opening statistics recently shared with The Ticker. As Traverse City approaches yet another Memorial Day weekend – and with it, the start of yet another summer tourism season – we crunch some of the numbers to find out just how big Airbnb is in northern Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Garfield Township By The Numbers: High Levels of Poverty, Rentals, Retail Jobs

Over one-third of children in Garfield Township live in poverty, almost double the statewide rate in Michigan, while 43 percent of the population has moved into the township since 2015 – a figure attributable to the high number of rental units in the community. Those are just some of the demographic trends township staff identified in a report that will be discussed by Garfield Township planning commissioners Wednesday as they look to the future by rewriting the township’s master plan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy