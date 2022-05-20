ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports gives new grade to Ravens for 2019 draft class

By Kevin Oestreicher
The Baltimore Ravens have had their fair share of phenomenal draft classes over the course of their franchise history. They’ve been able to add many great players through drafting such as Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs, Lamar Jackson and so many others. However no team is perfect when it comes to the draft, and that includes Baltimore.

When going back and re-grading every team’s 2019 NFL draft, Pete Prisco showed that his original draft grade for the Ravens’ class that year was much too high. He initially gave the team a B+, but in his latest piece changed the grade to a D.

“I thought third-round receiver Myles Boykin would be a hit, but he was let go and is now in Pittsburgh. I didn’t like the pick of quarterback Trace McSorley in the sixth — and he is gone. I thought Brown was a good pick, but he was traded to the Cardinals during the draft, which weakened a weak spot for the Ravens. They took center Tyler Linderbaum with the pick they got for Brown, so his career bears watching.”

Baltimore’s top pick in the draft was wide receiver Marquise Brown, and he performed well with the organization before being traded to Arizona. However, it was the rest of the draft that has yet pay off in a big way, as third-round picks Jaylon Ferguson and Miles Boykin were expected to turn into quality pieces, and others such as Ben Powers, Justice Hill and Iman Marshall have made little impact.

The 2019 draft was general manager Eric DeCosta’s first after taking over the role from Ozzie Newsome. Sometimes draft picks just don’t pan out the way they’re expected, and not every draft class has every player pan out. Since 2019, DeCosta has had three very successful drafts, so he’s shown that he can still draft at a very high level.

