ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens CB Marcus Peters talks about vocal role in 2021 while out with injury

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFs8G_0flcYI3H00

The Baltimore Ravens had a massive hole in their secondary for the entirety of the 2021 season. Cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a torn ACL right before the year began, and as a result missed the entire year.

When speaking with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Peters talked about many different topics. One of those was about his vocal role in 2021 despite not being able to suit up, and the cornerback mentioned how he’ll always share knowledge with his teammates.

“Nah. I care about my teammates, so it’s never hard to help somebody out there who you have some love for. Everything I was doing, it just naturally comes to me. My dad is a football coach. Me being active and me being around coaches and in contact with what’s going on out there on the field, if I got some game, my teammates should already know that M.P. will share it, for sure.”

Peters has a passion for the game of football, and has shown over the course of his career that he’s a very smart player that sees the game in a very detailed manner. The people around the cornerback seem to benefit tremendously by learning what he has to teach, and to hear that Peters wants to help his teammates isn’t surprising at all considering how much he cares.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Sign Former Navy Football Star: NFL World Reacts

The Baltimore Ravens made a roster addition to start the week, announcing the signing of former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot Monday. Fagot was one of four athletes granted special permission from the Department of Defense to pursue a career in sports instead of immediately serving their five-year military term. Adam...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

As OTAs get underway, QB Lamar Jackson (and his contract status) is again among Ravens’ most interesting storylines

After a five-month wait, the Ravens are finally starting to get back to game speed. Rookies and veterans will report Tuesday to the team facility in Owings Mills for the first of 10 days of voluntary organized team activities. No “live” contact will be allowed at the pad-free practices, but the Ravens will graduate from a walk-through pace to seven-on-seven, nine-on-nine and 11-on-11 drills. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Announce They've Signed A Former All-Pro Cornerback

One of the main reasons the Baltimore Ravens were unable to make the playoffs last season was because their secondary was decimated by injuries. On Tuesday, the front office bolstered that unit by signing a former All-Pro cornerback. The Ravens announced that they've agreed to terms with Kyle Fuller on...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Reportedly Taking Notable Step This Offseason

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly going all-in on improving his skills as a passer for the upcoming season. In an update from Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Baltimore Ravens reporter notes, among other things, that Jackson has been working closely with a QB mechanics coach. Per Zrebiec,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Has A Message For Ravens Fans

Lamar Jackson was not at the first day of Baltimore Ravens' OTAs, but it doesn't sound like fans should be too worried just yet. Jackson, who remains without a long-term contract, skipped today's voluntary workouts, but indicated on Twitter that he'll be with his teammates soon. "Can't wait to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Will Lamar Jackson show up for OTAs in Baltimore?

The Ravens launch the third and final phase of this year’s offseason workout program on Tuesday, when Organized Team Activities commence. The biggest question hovering over the looming sessions is whether quarterback Lamar Jackson will attend. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com looks at the question of whether Jackson will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acl#The Athletic#M P
The Spun

Former New York Giants Star Lands First Coaching Job

Former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl is officially breaking into the coaching world. Diehl, who has worked in broadcasting since retiring from the NFL after the 2013 season, announced on Monday that he is joining the staff at the University of Memphis. "My Football Journey Continues & I...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith says S Jalen Pitre is 'picking up quickly'

The Houston Texans needed a game changer on the backend of coach Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme. Houston passed a chance when they traded down from No. 13 overall to No. 15 in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft to selection Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green. Sandwiched in between Houston’s possessions was the Baltimore Ravens picking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who would have been a massive scheme fit for the Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy