Ravens CB Marcus Peters talks about vocal role in 2021 while out with injury

The Baltimore Ravens had a massive hole in their secondary for the entirety of the 2021 season. Cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a torn ACL right before the year began, and as a result missed the entire year.

When speaking with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Peters talked about many different topics. One of those was about his vocal role in 2021 despite not being able to suit up, and the cornerback mentioned how he’ll always share knowledge with his teammates.

“Nah. I care about my teammates, so it’s never hard to help somebody out there who you have some love for. Everything I was doing, it just naturally comes to me. My dad is a football coach. Me being active and me being around coaches and in contact with what’s going on out there on the field, if I got some game, my teammates should already know that M.P. will share it, for sure.”

Peters has a passion for the game of football, and has shown over the course of his career that he’s a very smart player that sees the game in a very detailed manner. The people around the cornerback seem to benefit tremendously by learning what he has to teach, and to hear that Peters wants to help his teammates isn’t surprising at all considering how much he cares.