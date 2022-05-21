ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dedifferentiation-mediated stem cell niche maintenance in early-stage ductal carcinoma in situ progression: insights from a multiscale modeling study

By Joseph D. Butner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe present a multiscale agent-based model of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) to study how key phenotypic and signaling pathways are involved in the early stages of disease progression. The model includes a phenotypic hierarchy, and key endocrine and paracrine signaling pathways, and simulates cancer ductal growth in a 3D lattice-free...

Author Correction: Modelling ciliopathy phenotypes in human tissues derived from pluripotent stem cells with genetically ablated cilia

Correction to: Nature Biomedical Engineering https://doi.org/10.1038/s41551-022-00880-8, published online 27 April 2022. In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in the Acknowledgements, where NIH award UG3TR003288 was instead listed as UG3TR000504. The grant number has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
An integrated multiomic approach as an excellent tool for the diagnosis of metabolic diseases: our first 3720 patients

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. To present our experience using a multiomic approach, which integrates genetic and biochemical testing as a first-line diagnostic tool for patients with inherited metabolic disorders (IMDs). A cohort of 3720 patients from 62 countries was tested using a panel including 206 genes with single nucleotide and copy number variant (SNV/CNV) detection, followed by semi-automatic variant filtering and reflex biochemical testing (25 assays). In 1389 patients (37%), a genetic diagnosis was achieved. Within this cohort, the highest diagnostic yield was obtained for patients from Asia (57.5%, mainly from Pakistan). Overall, 701 pathogenic/likely pathogenic unique SNVs and 40 CNVs were identified. In 620 patients, the result of the biochemical tests guided variant classification and reporting. Top five diagnosed diseases were: Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick disease type A/B, phenylketonuria, mucopolysaccharidosis type I, and Wilson disease. We show that integrated genetic and biochemical testing facilitated the decision on clinical relevance of the variants and led to a high diagnostic yield (37%), which is comparable to exome/genome sequencing. More importantly, up to 43% of these patients (n"‰="‰610) could benefit from medical treatments (e.g., enzyme replacement therapy). This multiomic approach constitutes a unique and highly effective tool for the genetic diagnosis of IMDs.
SCIENCE
Impact of obesity on cervical ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament: a nationwide prospective study

Positive association between ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament of the spine (OPLL) and obesity is widely recognized; however, few studies focused on the effects of obesity on treatment of cervical OPLL. The effects of obesity on surgical treatment of cervical OPLL were investigated by a Japanese nationwide, prospective study. Overall, 478 patients with cervical myelopathy due to OPLL were prospectively enrolled. To clarify the effects of obesity on the surgical treatment for cervical OPLL, patients were stratified into two groups, non-obese (<"‰BMI 30.0Â kg/m2) and obese (â‰¥"‰BMI 30.0Â kg/m2) groups. The mean age of the obese group was significantly younger than that of non-obese group. There were no significant differences between the two groups in other demographic information, medical history, and clinical and radiographical findings. Alternatively, the obese group had a significantly higher rate of surgical site infection (SSI) than that of non-obese group. Approach-specific analyses revealed that the SSI was significantly higher in the obese group than in the non-obese group. A logistic regression analysis revealed that age, BMI, and duration of symptoms were significant factors affecting the postoperative minimum clinically important difference success. The result of this study provides useful information for future cervical OPLL treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Realizing repeated quantum error correction in a distance-three surface code

Quantum computers hold the promise of solving computational problems that are intractable using conventional methods1. For fault-tolerant operation, quantum computers must correct errors occurring owing to unavoidable decoherence and limited control accuracy2. Here we demonstrate quantum error correction using the surface code, which is known for its exceptionally high tolerance to errors3,4,5,6. Using 17 physical qubits in a superconducting circuit, we encode quantum information in a distance-three logical qubit, building on recent distance-two error-detection experiments7,8,9. In an error-correction cycle taking only 1.1"‰Î¼s, we demonstrate the preservation of four cardinal states of the logical qubit. Repeatedly executing the cycle, we measure and decode both bit-flip and phase-flip error syndromes using a minimum-weight perfect-matching algorithm in an error-model-free approach and apply corrections in post-processing. We find a low logical error probability of 3% per cycle when rejecting experimental runs in which leakage is detected. The measured characteristics of our device agree well with a numerical model. Our demonstration of repeated, fast and high-performance quantum error-correction cycles, together with recent advances in ion traps10, support our understanding that fault-tolerant quantum computation will be practically realizable.
COMPUTERS
Long COVID risk falls only slightly after vaccination, huge study shows

Results suggest that vaccines offer less protection against lingering symptoms than expected. Sara Reardon is a freelance science journalist based in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 lowers the risk of long COVID after infection by only about 15%, according to...
BOZEMAN, MT
Targeting SLC7A11 improves efferocytosis by dendritic cells and wound healing in diabetes

Chronic non-healing wounds are a major complication of diabetes, which affects 1 in 10 people worldwide. Dying cells in the wound perpetuate the inflammation and contribute to dysregulated tissue repair1,2,3. Here we reveal that the membrane transporter SLC7A11 acts as a molecular brake on efferocytosis, the process by which dying cells are removed, and that inhibiting SLC7A11 function can accelerate wound healing. Transcriptomics of efferocytic dendritic cells in mouse identified upregulation of several SLC7 gene family members. In further analyses, pharmacological inhibition of SLC7A11, or deletion or knockdown of Slc7a11 using small interfering RNA enhanced efferocytosis in dendritic cells. Slc7a11 was highly expressed in dendritic cells in skin, and single-cell RNA sequencing of inflamed skin showed that Slc7a11 was upregulated in innate immune cells. In a mouse model of excisional skin wounding, inhibition or loss of SLC7A11 expression accelerated healing dynamics and reduced the apoptotic cell load in the wound. Mechanistic studies revealed a link between SLC7A11, glucose homeostasis and diabetes. SLC7A11-deficient dendritic cells were dependent on aerobic glycolysis using glucose derivedÂ from glycogen stores for increased efferocytosis; also, transcriptomics of efferocytic SLC7A11-deficient dendritic cells identified increased expression of genes linked to gluconeogenesis and diabetes. Further, Slc7a11 expression was higher in the wounds of diabetes-prone db/db mice, and targeting SLC7A11 accelerated their wound healing. The faster healing was also linked to the release of the TGFÎ² family member GDF15 from efferocytic dendritic cells. In sum, SLC7A11 is a negative regulator of efferocytosis, and removing this brake improves wound healing, with important implications for wound management in diabetes.
CANCER
Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Discovery of bioactive microbial gene products in inflammatory bowel disease

Microbial communities and their associated bioactive compounds1,2,3 are often disrupted in conditions such asÂ the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD)4. However, even in well-characterized environments (for example, the human gastrointestinal tract), more than one-third of microbial proteins are uncharacterized and often expected to be bioactive5,6,7. Here we systematically identified more than 340,000 protein families as potentially bioactive with respect to gut inflammation during IBD, about half of which have not to our knowledge been functionally characterized previously on the basis of homologyÂ orÂ experiment. To validate prioritized microbial proteins, we used a combination of metagenomics, metatranscriptomics and metaproteomics to provide evidence of bioactivity for a subset of proteins that are involved in host and microbial cell"“cell communication in the microbiome; for example, proteins associated with adherence or invasion processes, and extracellular von Willebrand-like factors. Predictions from high-throughput data were validated using targeted experiments that revealed the differential immunogenicity of prioritized Enterobacteriaceae pilins and the contribution of homologues of von Willebrand factors to the formation of Bacteroides biofilms in a manner dependent on mucin levels. This methodology, which we term MetaWIBELE (workflow to identify novel bioactive elements in the microbiome), is generalizable to other environmental communities and human phenotypes. The prioritized results provide thousands of candidate microbial proteins that are likely to interact with the host immune system in IBD, thus expanding our understanding of potentially bioactive gene products in chronic disease states and offering a rational compendium of possible therapeutic compounds and targets.
SCIENCE
MXene based saturation organic vertical photoelectric transistors with low subthreshold swing

Vertical transistors have attracted enormous attention in the next-generation electronic devices due to their high working frequency, low operation voltage and large current density, while a major scientific and technological challenge for high performance vertical transistor is to find suitable source electrode. Herein, an MXene material, Ti3C2Tx, is introduced as source electrode of organic vertical transistors. The porous MXene films take the advantage of both partially shielding effect of graphene and the direct modulation of the Schottky barrier at the mesh electrode, which significantly enhances the ability of gate modulation and reduces the subthreshold swing to 73"‰mV/dec. More importantly, the saturation of output current which is essential for all transistor-based applications but remains a great challenge for vertical transistors, is easily achieved in our device due to the ultra-thin thickness and native oxidation of MXene, as verified by finite-element simulations. Finally, our device also possesses great potential for being used as wide-spectrum photodetector with fast response speed without complex material and structure design. This work demonstrates that MXene as source electrode offers plenty of opportunities for high performance vertical transistors and photoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Transitioning from NRP to a combined PALS-NRP resuscitation model at a level IV NICU

Neonates admitted to a level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) frequently have complex medical conditions and require prolonged stays beyond 28 days of age. Given the acuity of medical problems and surgeries required, these neonates are at risk for cardiopulmonary events necessitating resuscitation. Two universally accepted programs address these issues-neonatal resuscitation program (NRP) which concentrates on delivery room resuscitation and pediatric advanced life support program (PALS) which focuses on a broader range of cardiopulmonary events [1, 2]. Over the past ten years, there have been several questions, discussions, and surveys evaluating the best form of resuscitation for neonates outside of the delivery room. In most NICUs, neonates receive NRP until they are discharged from the NICU [3]. In contrast, if a neonate is transferred to the PICU, they are likely to receive PALS, regardless of their age. Given the increasing population of older, chronic infants present in our level IV NICU, we sought to design and implement a new resuscitation guideline incorporating PALS and NRP for cardiopulmonary events at the University of Wisconsin and UWÂ Health Kids American Family Children's Hospital. Our study design did not address improvement in patient care or value of the intervention.
WISCONSIN STATE
Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nivolumab plus ipilimumab: a potential regimen to rewrite treatment guidelines for ESCC

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 169 (2022) Cite this article. The recent research published in The New England Journal of Medicine by Y. Doki et al. has reported the interim findings from the CheckMate 648, which is an international, multi-center, open-label, and randomized phase 3 clinical trial to explore the role of dual immune checkpoints inhibitors combination for patients with advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC)1.
SCIENCE
Quantitative evaluation of emphysema for predicting immunotherapy response in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer

The efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) might depend on the presence of emphysema, but this association is not established. We aimed to investigate if quantitively and automatically measuring emphysema can predict the effect of ICIs. We retrospectively analyzed 56 patients with NSCLC who underwent immunotherapy at our hospital. We used the Goddard scoring system (GS) to evaluate the severity of emphysema on baseline CT scans using three-dimensional image analysis software. The emphysema group (GS"‰â‰¥"‰1) showed better progression-free survival (PFS) than the non-emphysema group (GS"‰="‰0) (6.5 vs. 2.3Â months, respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Multivariate analyses revealed that good performance status, GS of â‰¥"‰1, and high expression of PD-L1 were independently associated with better PFS, while smoking status was not. In conclusion, quantitative evaluation of emphysema can be an objective parameter for predicting the therapeutic effects of ICIs in patients with NSCLC. Our findings can be used to generate hypotheses for future studies.
CANCER
An immune molecule segregates memories in time

An immune molecule has an unexpected role in memory formation — specifically, in limiting the window of time in which newly forming memories can be contextually linked. Andrea Terceros is in the Laboratory of Neural Dynamics and Cognition, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York 10065, USA. Priya Rajasethupathy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Neural network-based prediction of the secret-key rate of quantum key distribution

Numerical methods are widely used to calculate the secure key rate of many quantum key distribution protocols in practice, but they consume many computing resources and are too time-consuming. In this work, we take the homodyne detection discrete-modulated continuous-variable quantum key distribution (CV-QKD) as an example, and construct a neural network that can quickly predict the secure key rate based on the experimental parameters and experimental results. Compared to traditional numerical methods, the speed of the neural network is improved by several orders of magnitude. Importantly, the predicted key rates are not only highly accurate but also highly likely to be secure. This allows the secure key rate of discrete-modulated CV-QKD to be extracted in real time on a low-power platform. Furthermore, our method is versatile and can be extended to quickly calculate the complex secure key rates of various other unstructured quantum key distribution protocols.
COMPUTERS
Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Demonstration of fault-tolerant universal quantum gate operations

Quantum computers can be protected from noise by encoding the logical quantum information redundantly into multiple qubits using error-correcting codes1,2. When manipulating the logical quantum states, it is imperative that errors caused by imperfect operations do not spread uncontrollably through the quantum register. This requires that all operations on the quantum register obey a fault-tolerant circuit design3,4,5, which, in general, increases the complexity of the implementation. Here we demonstrate a fault-tolerant universal set of gates on two logical qubits in a trapped-ion quantum computer. In particular, we make use of the recently introduced paradigm of flag fault tolerance, where the absence or presence of dangerous errors is heralded by the use of auxiliary flag qubits6,7,8,9,10. We perform a logical two-qubit controlled-NOT gate between two instances of the seven-qubit colour code11,12, and fault-tolerantly prepare a logical magic state8,13. We then realize a fault-tolerant logical T gate by injecting the magic state by teleportation from one logical qubit onto the other14. We observe the hallmark feature of fault tolerance-a superior performance compared with a non-fault-tolerant implementation. In combination with recently demonstrated repeated quantum error-correction cycles15,16, these results provide a route towards error-corrected universal quantum computation.
COMPUTERS
Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
SCIENCE

