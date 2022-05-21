Efficacy and safety of brolucizumab versus aflibercept in eyes with early persistent retinal fluid: 96-week outcomes from the HAWK and HARRIER studies

Functional stability is necessary for everyday activities. The studies have indicated the deterioration of functional stability during standing in the obese adults. This study aimed to determine whether the 3-month weight-loss program that resulted in body mass reduction equal to or greater than 5% of the initial body mass would improve functional stability in young obese women. For the purpose of this study, the data of 30 females were included. Their mean age was 35.8"‰Â±"‰9.2. The women performed the anterior limit of stability test on the force platform twice: before and after weight-loss program. Their BMI at two sessions was 36.1"‰Â±"‰5.1 and 32.3"‰Â±"‰5, respectively. After the weight loss program, the COP velocities were increased in both phases of the anterior limit of stability test: the dynamic transition from standing to maximal forward-leaning and the maintenance of maximal forward-leaning position (p"‰<"‰0.05). No significant changes in the values of the COP parameters were found in the eyes-closed trial (p"‰>"‰0.05). The results suggest that body mass reduction in young obese women led to improved mobility and postural control when visual cuing was available. The longer-lasting weight-loss program might be necessary to observe this effect under visual deprivation conditions. Body mass should be reduced in obese patients to improve their mobility and functional stability; it may prevent unexpected falls.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 14 HOURS AGO