How Close Was Dejounte Murray To Making NBA All-Defensive Team?

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray was among the highest voted honorable mentions for an NBA All-Defensive Team spot.

The NBA announced the members of the All-Defensive Teams on Friday ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. For the San Antonio Spurs , much attention was placed on the voting results for Dejounte Murray.

The All-Defensive First-Team featured the Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart. He was joined by other DPOY candidates in Mikal Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Rudy Gobert. There weren't surprises on this list.

The All-Defensive Second-Team included Jrue Holiday and Matisse Thybulle as the backcourt. The rest of the group included Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo, and Robert Williams III. Murray did not receive enough votes to crack the list.

The closest honorable mention in terms of total votes was Fred VanVleet, but he wasn't actually all that close to having the necessary votes. He received 41 total points while the lowest guard recipient of an All-Defensive Team nod was Holiday with 89.

Murray received 24 voting points and was the second runner-up for the guard position and third player overall. Since becoming the youngest player in NBA history ever named to an All-Defensive Team in 2018, he has yet to earn another nod.

Murray put together an impressive resume for his defensive impact this season. He routinely handled tough assignments at the point of attack and recorded a league-most 138 steals on the season. However, it's challenging to land an honor that only four guards in the NBA can earn in a given season.

While Murray is known for his hard-nosed on-ball defensive impact guarding the opposing team's point of attack, the wings that have eligibility to receive votes as a guard tend to be viewed as more versatile. They are guarding multiple positions and making a greater perceived impact as a team defender.

While having more accolades is always the best option, Murray can at least take solace in the fact that he earned his first All-Star bid this season. With averages of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals, he put together a true breakout campaign for the Spurs in 2021-22.