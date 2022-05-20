ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State football adds transfer linemen

By Symone Stanley
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILccG_0flcPMGI00

The Jackson State football team has added transfer offensive lineman Willis Patrick and defensive lineman Julius Lewis.

WILLIS PATRICK, OL

Willis Patrick is a sophomore transfer from Angelo State University. Patrick started all 14 games for ASU in 2021 and helped the team tremendously as a run blocker. The Rams put up 3,147 yards on the ground behind Patrick’s lead. He proceeded to be named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and LSC and Super Region Four First Team Offenses. Patrick will help shore up the run game at Jackson State.

“I feel like Jackson State was the best place for me to further my career and I am excited to join THEE Family,” Patrick wrote on social media.

“I am excited to join this family and help this team win a championship this year.”

JULIUS LEWIS, DL

Julius Lewis is a defensive lineman transferring from Fresno State University to JSU. Lewis signed with the Bulldogs in 2021 out of Central Catholic High School in California. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and held offers from Fresno State, Colorado University, and Sacramento State. He eventually signed with his hometown Bulldogs but did not see any playing time before hitting the transfer portal.

“Signed, sealed, delivered, and ready to make a change. I am honored to say that I have committed to THE JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY, ” Lewis writes on social media.

The post Jackson State football adds transfer linemen appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

For many African Americans, Nick Saban’s Jackson State, Deion Sanders words more than ‘stung’

This is an opinion column. “I mean, Jackson State paid a guy a million last year that was a really good Division I player to come to their school.”. That’s what Nick Saban said. That’s what he said, as most of us know now, during an event in Birmingham last Wednesday before a room jammed with the city’s business leaders (read: folks with the deepest pockets). It’s what he said while discussing this new age of name, image, and likeness in college sports—manna allowing athletes to finally be paid.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WJTV 12

Mo Williams, JSU basketball team to host summer basketball camps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mo Williams and the Jackson State University (JSU) Basketball team will host basketball camps this summer. From June 14 to 16, there will be a Team Shootout Camp which consists of multiple team discounts provided with a four-game guarantee for 9th-12th grade high school teams. The fee for registration is $349. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
California State
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
WJTV 12

JSU unveils new sports facility honoring W.C. and Vivian Gorden

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. and Interim VP for Institutional Advancement Gwendolyn Caples gathered with family, friends, and longtime JSU supporters to assist in unveiling the newly designed athletic lecture theater dedicated to the historic legacy of JSU Head Coach W.C. Gorden and his wife, Vivian Gorden. The naming dedication of the theater serves […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Church buys championship rings for Raymond basketball team

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Raymond Rangers were the preseason number one in the state and finished as the number one team in the state for the first time in school history. Their designated fan base came in the form of the church. When the basketball team won state, church members were there to show […]
RAYMOND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angelo State University#Jackson State University#Fresno State University#Colorado University#American Football#College Football#Asu#Jsu
vicksburgnews.com

VWSD graduation ceremonies schedule and information

The Vicksburg Warren School District has announced information about graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 for River City Early College High School, Vicksburg High School and Warren Central High School. Graduations will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center located at 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd, Vicksburg, MS 39180....
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
wtva.com

Report: Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Group to pay for Juneteenth fireworks in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sky will light up with fireworks for the 6th Annual Juneteenth festival on Friday, June 17 in Jackson. This comes after leaders with Downtown Jackson Partners agreed to pay for fireworks. Downtown Jackson Partners President John Gomez said the group will sponsor the Juneteenth fireworks. He said they wanted to step in […]
JACKSON, MS
WVNews

Mississippi man who committed Taylor County gun crimes gets 10 years behind bars

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 39-year-old Mississippi man has been sentenced to 10 years in West Virginia prison for felony gun charges. Circuit Judge Shawn D. Nines sentenced Brian Marquis Knighten, of Waynesboro, Mississsippi, to 5 years for wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and 5 more years for being unlawfully in possession of a firearm, according to the Office of Taylor Prosecutor John Bord.
mageenews.com

The Bandit Run Visits Magee!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hudson’s parking lot was full Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022 with ridders for the Bandit Run. The Bandit Run is...
MAGEE, MS
WAPT

Bands scheduled to play at canceled JXN Fest find new venues

JACKSON, Miss. — Several bands scheduled to play at thenow-canceled JXN Fest have found new venues to perform this weekend. Eighteen Jackson-based bands are set to play at three Jackson venues this Friday and Saturday. The bands will play at Hal & Mal's, Fondren Guitars and The Flamingo. Vendors...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

State Auditor Shad White talks Jackson crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White discussed Jackson’s crime crisis on Monday, May 23. He said everyone agrees the capital city need more resources for police and judges. However, he also said older mentors are needed to pass on their knowledge to the younger generation. White said a root cause of Jackson’s crime […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

18-wheeler overturns on I-20 W. ramp to I-55 N.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler overturned at the Stack on Tuesday, May 24. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the accident happened on the Interstate 20 West ramp to Interstate 55 North. Crews blocked the left lane of I-20 in order to respond to the scene. No injuries have been reported. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

California men arrested in Hattiesburg for drug trafficking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men from California were arrested in Hattiesburg after officers found 45 pounds of meth in a hotel room. Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at a hotel on Highway 49 on Friday, May 20. After finding the meth, officers arrested Sergio Covarrubias, 36, and Salvador Medrano, 60. Investigators believe the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy