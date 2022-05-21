ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Muriel Bowser Doesn't Apologize to Man Allegedly Tased in His Home by Cops

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"I came to your office about it. I didn't do anything to those officers. Ya'll haven't done anything to help my mental health at all," Lennon English...

Superman717
3d ago

The worst part of an incident like this is when the police make an error, then overreact and won’t admit the mistake. It makes hem look like thugs. If this was a mistake, they should have done everything in their power to make it right. Instead, they circle the wagons because of the civil litigation.

Superman717
3d ago

Let’s see the video. There’s always two sides. If it happened the way the guy says, the cops should be severely disciplined or fired. If not, then the guy should be exposed for his lies.

