Philadelphia, PA

Trea Turner Cracks Up Dugout After Losing Bat During Swing

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The Dodgers shortstop lost his bat after swinging and missing badly on a pitch in the second inning of Friday night’s game against the Phillies.

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner stepped up to the plate in the top of the second inning on Friday night and swung and missed at a 2–1 off-speed pitch from Phillies starter Ranger Suárez.

On the surface, the seems like a monotonous situation in the middle of an early-season matchup between two National League opponents.

It was anything but that.

Turner’s swing launched his bat out of his hand in the direction of the Dodgers dugout, and it nearly took out a member of the Phillies’ promotional staff. It was clear from her reaction that she knew she dodged a serious injury, while members of the Dodgers dugout cracked up as Turner returned towards the on-deck circle to retrieve a new bat.

Nobody was hurt thankfully, so it ended up being a hysterical moment after a bad swing by Turner.

He went 1-for-2 with two walks in the game, and the Dodgers ended up beating the Phillies 4–1 on Friday tonight to open up the three-game weekend series. Hopefully he won’t give the on-field staff at Citizens Bank Park another scare like this one.

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To 'Jackie Robinson' Incident

On Monday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith addressed the weekend controversy involving White Sox star Tim Anderson and Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson. Donaldson and Anderson nearly came to blows during Saturday's game after the New York infielder called Anderson "Jackie," as in Jackie Robinson. Anderson and White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said after the game it was a racist remark, while Donaldson claimed he said it jokingly because Anderson had referred to himself as a modern-day Jackie Robinson in a 2019 interview.
CHICAGO, IL
