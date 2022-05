LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Coach Jerry Waugh Women’s Golf Endowment was created after a group of former KU women’s golfers visited Lawrence and met with KU first-year women’s golf coach Lindsey Kuhle. It was clear the lasting impact these alums would have on the future of the program would come in the form of a KU women’s golf endowment in honor of their coach Jerry Waugh.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO