ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FIFA plans to announce 2026 World Cup sites on June 16

By Associated Press
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGZ07_0flcGVDC00

CHICAGO (AP) — FIFA intends to announce the 2026 World Cup sites during a news conference in New York on June 16.

Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas remain in the bidding for the first 48-team World Cup, with the Los Angeles area submitting both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, site of the 1994 World Cup final. Three stadiums each in Canada and Mexico are expected to be used.

The bid plan envisioned 16 total sites for the tournament. FIFA targeted mid-May for announcing site selections, and then pushed that back a month.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts. FIFA selected the bid as joint host in June 2018.

Sixty games are to be played in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each.

Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona dropped out in March 2018 because of what city officials said were burdensome financial demands by FIFA. At the time, Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Florida, were cut.

Photos: Downtown San Diego in the 1920s

FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, withdrew in April.

Montreal dropped out last August after the Quebec provincial government withdrew its support. It was replaced in April by Vancouver, British Columbia, which made an initial bid in 2017, then said in March 2018 it had been rejected because it refused to comply with FIFA’s requirements that include tax waivers and putting agreements under Swiss law.

The remaining areas and stadiums:

UNITED STATES

Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium; Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium; Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium; Denver, Empower Field at Mile High; East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium; Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium; Houston, NRG Stadium; Inglewood, California, SoFi Stadium; Kansas City, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium; Miami Gardens, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium; Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium; Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl; Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field; Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium; Seattle, Lumen Field.

CANADA

Edmonton, Alberta, Commonwealth Stadium; Toronto, BMO Field; Vancouver, British Columbia, B.C. Place.

MEXICO

Guadalajara, Estadio Akron; Mexico City, Estadio Azteca; Monterrey, Estadio BBVA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrg Stadium#Gillette Stadium#Camping World Stadium#Ap
FOX 5 San Diego

Hundreds expelled to Haiti from El Paso under Title 42 on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Overcrowding at migrant processing facilities left a bad taste in El Paso’s mouth in 2019. Reports of migrants sitting or sleeping on concrete surrounded by razor wire under the Paso del Norte Bridge while enduring cold, dust and automobile fumes circled the world. It was all due to then-existing […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Vancouver, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy