Murfreesboro, TN

World Turtle Day

murfreesborotn.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the world of turtles and learn more about these...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

murfreesborotn.gov

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Art with Vivian

Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Class meets May 25 and June 1. Limited to 12.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Late(r) Yoga at PCC

A great way to wind down. Focuses on improving your balance and flexibility, while at the same time reducing stress. For beginning and intermediate levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Zumba® at PCC

Ditch the workout...join the party! Zumba is a dynamic and fun dance-based fitness program, using primarily Latin music.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Homeschool Archery Series

Discover the thrill of drawing back a bow, aiming and sending an arrow flying to a target while learning focus, self-control, discipline, and patience. Join us in this four-week series taught by our certified instructors. Each week students will learn the fundamentals of archery and practice what they have learned. Space is limited to 20. PRE-REGISTRATION begins April 15. For ages 10-18.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Tai Chi at PCC

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese discipline consisting of slow movements and postures done in a fluid and relaxed manner. It is used to reduce stress, increase flexibility, improve muscle strength, increase stamina and agility and increase the feeling of well-being. For ages 15+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Trivia Games at St. Clair

Join us for Beginners Trivia! Easier questions for people interested in starting trivia for the first time. Teams will compete while answering questions ranging from a wide variety of topics. Snacks, drinks, music and fun supplied. It will be PRIZES for the winning team! Call 615-848-2550 for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Homeschool Science Series: Water Quality for Ages 5-8

Help your student explore the world through science. Students will study different topics each class with hands-on demonstrations. Space is limited. Registration is required by calling 615-217-3017 or online registration. For ages 5-8.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Muddy-Vator 4 at Patterson Park Community Center

8-week obstacle course training program that will result in the opportunity for participants to be ready for local Muddy-Vator event. You will be lifting, jumping, pulling, crawling and running in short bursts. Improve strength, speed, individual achievement, and promotes teamwork. Meets 2 days a week. For ages 16+. Registration begins April 29 via the link below. Headbands and other Incentives handed out during or at conclusion of training program. Cool towels will be provided for use during training times.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Daily Pickleball at McFadden

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. Call 615-893-1802 for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN
