The news: Maveron, a venture capital firm founded 24 years ago that invests in consumer-oriented startups, raised $225 million for its eighth fund. Why it matters: It’s one of the largest funds for Maveron, started in 1998 by Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and Dan Levitan. The firm, which raised $180 million in 2019 for its seventh fund, has backed eBay, Groupon, Shutterfly, Trupanion, Zulily, and others. More recent investments include Pacaso, Booster Fuels, Imperfect Foods, Modern Fertility, and more. It invests in companies across the U.S.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO